Fuji gets second race on 2022 Super Formula calendar

Released on Friday, the calendar features the same number of races as this year, spread across five circuits, with Fuji and Japanese Grand Prix venue Suzuka both making two appearances.

Autopolis, Sugo and Motegi will hold a single event each, while Okayama - which dropped off this year's calendar for financial reasons - does not return for 2022.

As per this year, Fuji will kick off the season on April 9-10, with the Shizuoka Prefecture venue's second race fitting in as the fifth round of the schedule on July 16-17.

Suzuka will hold the second round on April 23-24, while Autopolis keeps its May slot despite complaints from drivers this year following another weather-disrupted race at the Kyushu track.

Read Also: Super Formula drivers call for Autopolis changes

Motegi, which is hosting two races this season as a result of Okayama being axed, maintains its usual late August slot for what will become the penultimate round of the season before Suzuka hosts the season finale in October.

A pair of pre-season tests will be held, with Suzuka hosting two days of action on March 7-8 and Fuji doing likewise on March 23-24.

Provisional 2022 Super Formula calendar:

Round Date Venue Round 1 April 9-10 Fuji Speedway Round 2 April 23-24 Suzuka Circuit Round 3 May 21-22 Autopolis Round 4 June 18-19 Sportsland Sugo Round 5 July 16-17 Fuji Speedway Round 6 August 20-21 Twin Ring Motegi Round 7 October 29-30 Suzuka Circuit