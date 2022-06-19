Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Le Mans winner Hirakawa explains dismal Sugo qualifying Next / Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula "a long time coming"
Super Formula / Sugo Race report

Sugo Super Formula: Fenestraz strategy pays off for first win

Kondo Racing driver Sacha Fenestraz claimed his first Super Formula race win in unusual circumstances at Sugo in a race that turned on strategy.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Sugo Super Formula: Fenestraz strategy pays off for first win

The field was essentially divided into two groups by the second of two safety car periods on lap nine of 53, with most drivers opting to get their mandatory pitstop out of the way during the caution but a group of seven electing to stay out.

Fenestraz was the leader of the former group, having jumped ahead of poleman Tomoki Nojiri at the start and comfortably holding off the reigning champion at the first safety car restart. 

However, by pitting in, Fenestraz risked losing time stuck in traffic and allowing those that hadn't pitted, led by TOM'S driver Ritomo Miyata, to escape at the head of the field and build up a buffer to make their stops.

Initially it seemed that Miyata was in position to do exactly that, as he gained more than a second lap on Fenestraz once the race resumed on lap 15.

By lap 20, the gap between Miyata and eighth-placed Fenestraz was out to almost 12 seconds, growing to more than 20 seconds by lap 30.

But Fenestraz was able to maintain his pace despite being stuck behind the Team Goh machine of Atsushi Miyake, the last of those that stayed out, and Miyata was unable to keep up his earlier blistering speed as his tyres wore out.

The gap between the pair reached a maximum of around 27 seconds before Miyata finally bit the bullet and pitted on lap 46 of what eventually became a timed race running to 49 laps.

That cleared the way for Fenestraz to take the victory by five seconds ahead of Toshiki Oyu (Nakajima Racing), who leapt from fifth to third with a good start and then jumped Nojiri for second place in the pits.

As well as Fenestraz's first win in Super Formula, it also marked a first for the Kondo Racing squad since the 2019 Okayama race.

Nojiri nonetheless extended his points lead in third place, with nearest title rival Ryo Hirakawa only able to salvage seventh place from 16th on the grid.

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Tomoki Nojiri, TEAM MUGEN

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hirakawa was up to third after the second safety car period behind Miyata and Tadasuke Makino, dropped out of the points when he made his pitstop and then was able to pick off several slower cars to make his way back up to P7.

Makino was the top finisher of those that stayed out, rejoining in fifth after his stop and then passing Dandelion Racing teammate Hiroki Otsu late on for fourth.

Miyata arguably stayed out too long as he dropped behind Makino and finished sixth, with Hirakawa and three other drivers that pitted under the safety car, Nirei Fukuzumi (Drago Corse), Yuji Kunimoto (KCMG) and Ukyo Sasahara (Mugen) making up the points scorers.

It leaves Nojiri with an extended 17-point lead at the head of the standings, with Fenestraz now only seven points behind Hirakawa.

Fenestraz's Kondo Racing teammate Kenta Yamashita was forced to watch from the sidelines after spinning exiting Turn 1 at the start due to being rear-ended by the Nakajima Racing machine of Naoki Yamamoto, and getting stuck on the inside of the track.

Yamamoto avoided a penalty for the incident but a second pitstop shortly after his first left him 12th at the finish.

Nobuharu Matsushita likewise went off due to brake failure at Turn 1 while battling Makino at the first safety car restart, his crash causing the caution that provided the strategic intrigue.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 4 France Sacha Fenestraz
Kondo Racing 49
2 65 Japan Toshiki Oyu
TCS Nakajima Racing 49 5.304
3 1 Japan Tomoki Nojiri
Team Mugen 49 7.021
4 5 Japan Tadasuke Makino
Japan Dandelion Racing 49 7.146
5 6 Japan Hiroki Otsu
Japan Dandelion Racing 49 10.887
6 37 Japan Ritomo Miyata
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 49 11.654
7 20 Japan Ryo Hirakawa
Team Impul 49 14.965
8 12 Japan Nirei Fukuzumi
ThreeBond Drago CORSE 49 18.071
9 18 Japan Yuji Kunimoto
KCMG 49 19.162
10 15 Japan Ukyo Sasahara
Team Mugen 49 19.474
11 38 Japan Sho Tsuboi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 49 21.335
12 64 Japan Naoki Yamamoto
TCS Nakajima Racing 49 22.406
13 36 France Giuliano Alesi
Kuo VANTELIN TEAM TOM’S 49 22.691
14 14 Japan Kazuya Oshima
docomo business ROOKIE 49 25.183
15 19 Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi
Team Impul 49 28.218
16 53 Japan Ren Sato
Team Goh 49 32.954
17 7 Japan Kamui Kobayashi
KCMG 49 33.188
18 55 Japan Atsushi Miyake
Team Goh 49 35.028
19 39 Japan Sena Sakaguchi
P.MU/CERUMO･INGING 49 40.544
50 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita
B-Max Racing Team 7 42 Laps
3 Japan Kenta Yamashita
Kondo Racing 0
View full results
shares
comments
