Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Race in
08 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Race 2 in
14 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
22 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
73 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Race 2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super Formula / Motegi / Breaking news

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener

shares
comments
Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener
By:

Teppei Natori has withdrawn from Super Formula's season-opening race at Motegi after suffering from dehydration on Saturday.

The B-Max Racing/Motopark team made the decision to withdraw its sole entry for the 2020 curtain-raiser after Natori fell ill following Saturday's opening Super Formula Lights race.

Natori had struck a last-minute deal to make his Super Formula debut at Motegi, as both of the B-Max/Motopark squad's regular drivers Sergio Sette Camara and Charles Milesi could not make it to Japan due to travel restrictions.

However, this resulted in a punishing schedule for the 19-year-old, who is also racing this weekend in Super Formula Lights for Toda Racing - made even tougher by the sweltering heat at Motegi, which basked in temperatures of 34 degrees on Saturday.

After being taken to the medical centre following his third-place finish in the support category's first race, Natori was given clearance by doctors to drive in Sunday morning's final practice session and qualifying in Super Formula.

However, after he qualified 18th of the 19 runners, B-Max/Motopark opted to withdraw Natori's entry, reducing the size of field to 18 cars.

Natori finished seventh in Sunday morning's second Super Formula Lights race of the weekend and he is expected to take part in the final race, which takes place immediately after the 35-lap Super Formula event, as planned.

Motorsport.tv will be showing Sunday's Motegi Super Formula race live, from 2pm JST (GMT +9). Available worldwide, except Japan. Click here for details.

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

Previous article

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole
Load comments

About this article

Series Super Formula
Event Motegi
Drivers Teppei Natori
Teams B-Max Racing Team
Author Tomohiro Yoshita

Trending Today

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
Supercars Supercars / Results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo says Renault F1 car "happier" in low-downforce trim

Ferrari admits FIA clampdown cost F1 engine performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari admits FIA clampdown cost F1 engine performance

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

Latest news

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole
SF Super Formula / Qualifying report

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration

Calderon feeling "more and more confident" in Super Formula
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Calderon feeling "more and more confident" in Super Formula

Trending

1
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

2
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

3
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

2h
4
Supercars

2020 Supercars Townsville SuperSprint session times and preview

5
Supercars

Whincup fined $2000 for post-race bungle

Latest news

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener
SF

Natori withdraws from Super Formula opener

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa beats Fenestraz to pole

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration
SF

Rookie’s Super Formula debut in doubt after dehydration

Calderon feeling "more and more confident" in Super Formula
SF

Calderon feeling "more and more confident" in Super Formula

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice
SF

Motegi Super Formula: Hirakawa sets pace in practice

Latest videos

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi 00:00
Super Formula

LIVE: Super Formula - Twin Ring Motegi

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion 11:45
Super Formula

Nick Cassidy - Super Formula champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion 00:46
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: Cassidy champion

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights 01:48
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race highlights

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start 00:40
Super Formula

Super Formula Round 7 - Suzuka: race start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.