Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
68 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
89 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

shares
comments
Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
By:

Honda outfit Team Kunimitsu has revealed a new title backer for the 2021 SUPER GT season in the wake of long-time sponsor Raybrig's exit.

Raybrig's parent company Stanley has replaced the former as the naming rights sponsor for what is now the #1 Honda NSX-GT, following Team Kunimitsu's title win last year.

Kunimitsu Takahashi's eponymous team has also revealed a new chrome-and-black livery, accentuated by orange highlights, but it's unclear if this will be the final design. The team has traditionally run special pre-season test liveries in previous years.

It was announced just prior to last year's Fuji Speedway season finale that Raybrig's association with Team Kunimitsu would end after 26 years, signalling the end of the iconic blue livery.

Read Also:

Honda revealed its 2021 SUPER GT driver line-ups on Friday, with Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino both returning to defend their championship title.

Makino has only recently left hospital following the bout of meningitis that he was struck by following the 2020 campaign, which left him unable to compete in the final round of the Super Formula season or in post-season testing.

It means Yamamoto is likely to conduct the bulk of early private testing duties for the team.

Kunimitsu is the second Honda team to reveal a completely new livery for the upcoming season, with Real Racing having shown off its new red-and-silver colouring on Friday.

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Previous article

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Naoki Yamamoto , Tadasuke Makino
Teams Team Kunimitsu
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021
Video Inside
Esports Esports / Special feature

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

Verstappen too young for F1 - Hill
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen too young for F1 - Hill

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo's motivating mindset unseen side of his brilliance - Fry

Norris explains more serious approach to social media
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar bike stars hit out at "dangerous" new tyre rules

Latest news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

42min
2
WRC

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

3
Esports

Why sim racing’s boom looks set to continue in 2021

4
Supercars

Youlden hints at Bathurst 1000 comeback

2h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen too young for F1 - Hill

Latest news

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021
SGT

Kunimitsu Honda reveals new Super GT sponsor for 2021

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021
SGT

Nissan signs Matsushita, axes Mardenborough for 2021

Makino discharged from hospital after one month
SGT

Makino discharged from hospital after one month

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021
WEC

Toyota protege Yamashita won't race in WEC in 2021

Real Racing gets new look as sponsor Keihin exits
SGT

Real Racing gets new look as sponsor Keihin exits

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.