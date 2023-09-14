Subscribe
Sugo SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

SUPER GT makes its annual visit to Sportsland Sugo this weekend as the title battles in both GT500 and GT300 really start to hot up. Here's how you can follow all the action.

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra battling with #16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

A total of 40 cars, 15 in GT500 and 25 in GT300, are entered for the sixth round of the season, slated to begin at 1.30pm local time on Sunday (GMT +9).

After a run of four 450km events, SUPER GT reverts to its traditional 300km event for Sugo, with no three-driver crews. But that doesn't mean the racing will be any less exciting around a venue renowned for creating drama aplenty.

Honda finally broke its victory duck last time out at Suzuka, as ARTA pair Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu thrust themselves into title contention. However, it means the #16 NSX-GT will carry a nominal 74kg of success ballast this weekend, which means a stage two fuel flow restrictor.

The top two car in the standings, the NDDP Racing Nissan (Katsumasa Chiyo/Mitsunori Takaboshi) and the #36 TOM'S Toyota GR Supra (Sho Tsuboi/Ritomo Miyata) are carrying the maximum stage three restrictor, while three cars - the Rookie Racing Toyota and the Hondas of Team Kunimitsu and Real Racing - have the stage one restrictor.

 

NISMO pair Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda sit on 50kg, just below the cut-off for a stage on restrictor, and will be eager to avenge their disqualification from the previous race at Suzuka.

For some lighter cars on the grid, Sugo represents the final chance to capitalise on this situation before the success ballast is halved for the following race at Autopolis. The #8 ARTA Honda of Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu (22kg), which hasn't score a point since the Okayama opener, falls firmly into this camp.

In the GT300 class, there are now four cars carrying the maximum 100kg success handicap - the Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 that won at Suzuka, the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3, the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 and the Inging Toyota GR86 GT that took a weather-assisted victory in Sugo in 2022.

The works Subaru BRZ often goes well at Sugo, but is now carrying 69kg of ballast following a third-place finish at Suzuka, on top of additional 15kg Balance of Performance adjustment for this weekend.

On the other hand, the K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 that provisionally scored pole last year comes to Sugo still very light on ballast, carrying only 15kg, while the Anest Iwata example is even lighter with only 3kg on board.

SUPER GT time schedule for Sugo Round 6

Times are Local/UK time (GMT+1)/EDT/PDT 

Saturday September 16

Free practice (1h45 minutes) – 9.15am/1.15am/8.15pm (Friday)/5.15pm (Friday)

Qualifying – 2.40pm/6.40am/1.40am/10.40pm (Friday)

Sunday September 17

Warm-up – 12pm/4am/11pm (Saturday)/8pm (Saturday)

Race (84 laps) – 1.30pm/5.30am/12.30am/9.30pm (Saturday)

Don't see your timezone listed? Check out our SUPER GT schedule page to see the session times in your local timezone

How can I watch SUPER GT at Sugo?

Motorsport.tv will once again be offering full coverage of both qualifying and the race for every round of the 2023 SUPER GT season (subscription required, available worldwide except Japan).

Commentary will be provided by Jake Sanson and Motorsport.com’s own expert Japanese racing analyst Jamie Klein.

Click here for further information, and to get your subscription now

SUPER GT entry list for Sugo Round 6

GT500 class: 

Manufacturer

Team

Tyre

No.

Drivers

Nissan

Z GT500

 

 

 

Team Impul

Bridgestone

1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

NDDP Racing

Michelin

3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NISMO

Michelin

23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Kondo Racing

Yokohama

24

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Toyota

GR Supra

 

 

 

 

 

Rookie Racing

Bridgestone

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Racing Project Bandoh

Yokohama

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

TOM’S


 

 

Bridgestone

 

36

 

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Japan Ritomo Miyata

37

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

France Giuliano Alesi

Cerumo

Bridgestone

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

SARD

 Bridgestone

39

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Honda

NSX-GT (Type S)

 

 

 

 

ARTA

 

Bridgestone

 

8

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

Japan Toshiki Oyu

16

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Real Racing

Bridgestone

17

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Nakajima Racing

Dunlop

64

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Kakunoshin Ota

Team Kunimitsu

Bridgestone

100

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

GT300 class:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers
2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone

Japan Yuui Tsutsumi

Japan Hibiki Taira
4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Nobuteru Taniguchi

Japan Tatsuya Kataoka
5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama

Japan Yusuke Tomibayashi

Japan Takamitsu Matsui
6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama

Spain Roberto Merhi

Japan Yoshiaki Katayama
7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin

Japan Seiji Ara

Canada Bruno Spengler
9

Pacific Racing

 

 Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Ryohei Sakaguchi

China Liang Jiatong
10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Hironobu Yasuda

Japan Riki Okusa
11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop

Japan Ryuichiro Tomita

Japan Keishi Ishikawa
18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kobayashi

Japan Shun Koide
20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop

Japan Katsuyuki Hiranaka

Japan Eijiro Shimizu
22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama

Japan Hisashi Wada

Japan Masaki Jyonai
27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama

Japan Reimei Ito

Japan Yugo Iwasawa
30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama

Japan Manabu Orido

Japan Hiroaki Nagai
31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone

Japan Koki Saga

Japan Kazuto Kotaka
48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Taiyou Ida

Japan Yuki Tanaka
50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama

Brazil Igor Fraga

Japan Yuga Furutani
52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone

Japan Hiroki Yoshida

Japan Kohta Kawaai
56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Brazil JP de Oliveira

Japan Teppei Natori
60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop

Japan Hiroki Yoshimoto

Japan Shunsuke Kohno
61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop

Japan Takuto Iguchi

Japan Hideki Yamauchi
65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone

Japan Naoya Gamou

Japan Takuro Shinohara
87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Kosuke Matsuura

Japan Natsu Sakaguchi
88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takashi Kogure

Japan Yuya Motojima
96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop

Japan Morio Nitta

Japan Shinichi Takagi
360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama

Japan Takayuki Aoki

Japan Takuya Otaki
