Austin WEC: Rebellion tops FP2 before hitting drama

As was the case during Saturday's earlier FP1 session, Gustavo Menezes set the fastest time aboard the #1 Rebellion R-13, posting an 1m48.804s early on in the two-hour session.

That was enough to top the session by 0.654s ahead of the quicker of the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, the #8 with Brendon Hartley at the wheel.

But just before the halfway mark of the session, when Bruno Senna was at the wheel, smoke started pouring from the rear of the #1 car, Senna parking up at Turn 5.

The car was promptly recovered and the Rebellion crew began the process of changing the normally-aspirated Gibson engine ahead of qualifying, which begins at 1810 local time.

"I think we should be OK [for qualifying]," commented Rebellion team manager Bart Hayden on the engine change. "It's not the end of the world."

Toyota's #7 car, which is carrying a larger success handicap than the sister car, once again struggled, ending up seventh-fastest overall, behind four of the LMP2 runners.

Mike Conway's best effort aboard the championship-leading car was 2.381s off the pace.

Mercedes Formula E driver Nyck de Vries set the pace in LMP2 with a time only 1.059s slower than Menezes in the Rebellion.

De Vries took the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca to a blistering time of 1m49.863s, a massive nine tenths faster than the United Autosports Oreca of Filipe Albuquerque.

Gabriel Aubry was third-fastest in the #37 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca, while the Signatech Alpine-branded Oreca of Thomas Laurent was the fourth and final LMP2 runner to outpace the slower of the Toyota LMP1s.

Porsche led the way in GTE Pro courtesy of late session-topper from Michael Christensen, a 2m01.176s, at the wheel of the #92 works 911 RSR-19.

That was sufficient to beat the #95 Aston Martin Vantage of Marco Sorensen by a scant 0.053s, and the #91 Porsche of Gianmaria Bruni by a little over three tenths.

Corvette Racing's solo C8.R ended up sixth-fastest in the hands of Jan Magnussen, within a second of the pace and ahead of the #97 Aston Martin.

Matt Campbell put the #77 Dempsey-Proton Porsche fastest in GTE Am and fourth overall among the GTE runners, his 2m02.192s beating both GTE Pro class Ferraris.

There were two red flags during the session, the first coming after only 14 minutes when the #95 Aston of Sorensen came to a halt at Turn 8 with a loose left-rear wheel.

The second came with five minutes left on the clock as the #88 Dempsey-Proton Porsche stopped at Turn 2, and the session was not resumed thereafter.

Session results:

