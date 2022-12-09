Tickets Subscribe
WEC / Bahrain Video

Watch Bahrain Full Access: Episode 3

The latest episode of the World Endurance Championship’s all access series continues with the build-up to the Bahrain 8 Hours season finale.

With all four titles on the line, and the knowledge for GTE Pro combatants that the victorious crew would be the class’s final champions, the pressure was on as drivers prepared to climb aboard their cars for one last time in 2022.

We follow Peugeot drivers Gustavo Menezes and Nico Muller during their pre-race meal, see Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal Kamui Kobayashi checking out the rear-end of its rival’s radical 9X8, and hear from AF Corse LMP2 drivers Nicklas Nielsen and Alessio Rovera as they discuss how much pressure they can exert on their ORECA-Gibson 07’s left-front tyre in the baking heat.

Meanwhile, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem holds court with ACO boss Pierre Fillon and Ferrari project leader Antonello Coletta to discuss the exciting future for sportscar racing, ahead of the Italian marque’s step into the Hypercar class.

When the race gets underway, we’re treated to a series of on-board shots as the cars plunge into the tight first corner and squabble for position on the crowded track around the opening lap. Porsche GTE Pro title chaser Kevin Estre mixes it up amongst the LMP2 pack as ahead Hypercar protagonists Alpine and Toyota duel - the raw audio and absence of commentary as drivers smash down the gears and clatter over kerbs serving to highlight the sheer physicality involved in an eight-hour race in the desert.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

Van der Garde joins United for Portimao, Monza WEC races
Van der Garde joins United for Portimao, Monza WEC races
Alpine: Joining WEC late an advantage amid LMDh issues

Alpine: Joining WEC late an advantage amid LMDh issues

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: "Very difficult" call for Binotto to leave Ferrari F1

Red Bull chief Christian Horner thinks it would have been a "very difficult" call by Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto to leave the squad in the wake of its Formula 1 disappointment.

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka
Super Formula Super Formula

Yamashita revels in trying Fenestraz's old car at Suzuka

Kenta Yamashita says he found Sacha Fenestraz's old Super Formula car "fast and easy to drive" after Kondo Racing swapped its two chassis for this week's post-season test at Suzuka.

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp
Automotive Automotive

2023 Ford GT Mk IV unleashed with bigger engine making 800+hp

Ford is introducing the most extreme version of the GT to date. There have been more than a few retro-flavored special editions of Blue Oval's supercar and the new Mk IV joins them.

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs
IndyCar IndyCar

New docuseries is publicity that IndyCar deserves and needs

That’s the verdict from two of IndyCar’s biggest stars, Helio Castroneves and Josef Newgarden, following the announcement of the “100 Days to Indy” series on the CW Network. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title Prime

How Toyota defeated Alpine for the 2022 WEC title

Toyota #8 trio Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa outscored their rivals in the last season before the World Endurance Championship’s top class gets ultra-competitive. Here's how their Hypercar battle with Alpine and the remaining class tussles played out in LMP2, GTE Pro and GTE Am

WEC
Dec 5, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
