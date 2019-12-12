WEC
WEC / Bahrain / Practice report

Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds

shares
comments
Bahrain WEC: Ginetta tops first practice by two seconds
By:
Dec 12, 2019, 1:06 PM

Ginetta dominated the first practice for the Bahrain round of FIA World Endurance Championship, leading its closest LMP1 rival Rebellion by over two seconds.

Ben Hanley put the #5 Ginetta G60-LT-P1 on top early in practice with a time of 1m44.701s, two seconds down on the corresponding session from 2017.

However, with no late improvements late in the session, that time was enough for Hanley, Jordan King and Charlie Robertson to stay quickest, 2.185s ahead of the sole Rebellion R-13 of Bruno Senna, Norman Nato and Gustavo Menezes.

After trailing the Toyotas, Nato moved the Rebellion to second halfway through the session, lapping the circuit in 1m46.976s.

Toyota ended the session as the slowest of the three LMP1 outfits, with the #8 car of Kazuki Nakajima, Brendon Hartley and Sebastien Buemi leading the sister #7 machine of Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez.

Buemi's quickest time of 1m47.456s in the #8 TS050 Hybrid was 0.152s quicker than what Conway managed in the #7 car.

The #6 Ginetta, the only LMP1 car to run without a handicap this weekend, sat behind the leading the LMP2 cars after completing just six laps early on.

But a late stint by newcomer Chris Dyson moved the car he shares with Guy Smith and Michael Simpson up to fifth overall, 3.2s down on the pace-setting Ginetta.

United Autosports topped the LMP2 times courtesy of a 1m48.273s effort by Paul di Resta in the #22 Oreca 07.

Di Resta ended up marginally quicker than the Cool Racing Oreca of Nicolas Lapierre, while Nyck de Vries, Giedo van der Garde was third-quickest in the #29 Racing Team Nederland Oreca.

G-Drive Racing's one-off entry was more than two seconds off the pace and eighth in class in the hands of Roman Rusinov.

Porsche led a 1-2 in the GTE Pro category, with the #91 car of Richard Lietz and Gianmaria Bruni leading the way for the German manufacturer thanks to Bruni's time of 1m57.388s.

Michael Christensen finished 0.037s down in the #92 911 RSR-19 that leads the championship heading into the 8 Hours of Bahrain.

Ferrari finished as Porsche’s closest rival in FP1, with the #71 488 GTE of Miguel Molina finishing another 0.012s adrift in third ahead of the #51 of James Calado.

The GTE Am category was topped by the championship-leading TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage GTE of Jonathan Adam. 

A full course yellow was briefly deployed with 30 minutes left on the clock when a bollard was knocked off, and required intervention from track marshals.

Practice results:

Cla Drivers Car Class Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Charles Robertson
United Kingdom Ben Hanley
United Kingdom Jordan King
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'44.791
2 Brazil Bruno Senna
United States Gustavo Menezes
France Norman Nato
Rebellion R13 LMP1 1'46.976 2.185
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi
Japan Kazuki Nakajima
New Zealand Brendon Hartley
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'47.456 2.665
4 United Kingdom Mike Conway
Japan Kamui Kobayashi
Argentina Jose Maria Lopez
Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 1'47.608 2.817
5 United Kingdom Michael Simpson
Chris Dyson
United Kingdom Guy Smith
Ginetta G60-LT-P1 LMP1 1'48.005 3.214
6 United Kingdom Philip Hanson
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque
United Kingdom Paul di Resta
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'48.273 3.482
7 France Nicolas Lapierre
Switzerland Antonin Borga
Switzerland Alexandre Coigny
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'48.295 3.504
8 Netherlands Frits van Eerd
Netherlands Giedo van der Garde
Netherlands Nyck de Vries
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'48.817 4.026
9 France Thomas Laurent
Brazil Andre Negrao
France Pierre Ragues
Alpine A470 LMP2 1'48.874 4.083
10 United States Mark Patterson
Japan Kenta Yamashita
Denmark Anders Fjordbach
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'48.963 4.172
11 China Ho-Pin Tung
France Gabriel Aubry
United Kingdom Will Stevens
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.172 4.381
12 Mexico Roberto Gonzalez
Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa
United Kingdom Anthony Davidson
Oreca 07 LMP2 1'49.377 4.586
13 Russian Federation Roman Rusinov
Netherlands Job Van Uitert
France Jean-Eric Vergne
Aurus 01 LMP2 1'50.409 5.618
14 Italy Roberto Lacorte
Italy Andrea Belicchi
Italy Giorgio Sernagiotto
Dallara P217 LMP2 1'50.831 6.040
15 Italy Gianmaria Bruni
Austria Richard Lietz
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.388 12.597
16 Denmark Michael Christensen
France Kevin Estre
Porsche 911 RSR - 19 LMGTE PRO 1'57.425 12.634
17 Italy Davide Rigon
Spain Miguel Molina
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'57.437 12.646
18 United Kingdom James Calado
Italy Alessandro Pier Guidi
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE PRO 1'58.406 13.615
19 Turkey Salih Yoluc
Ireland Charles Eastwood
United Kingdom Jonathan Adam
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'58.803 14.012
20 Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'58.825 14.034
21 United Kingdom Alex Lynn
Belgium Maxime Martin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'58.904 14.113
22 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Larry ten Voorde
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'59.387 14.596
23 Denmark Marco Sorensen
Denmark Nicki Thiim
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE PRO 1'59.407 14.616
24 Canada Paul Dalla Lana
United Kingdom Darren Turner
United Kingdom Ross Gunn
Aston Martin Vantage AMR LMGTE AM 1'59.456 14.665
25 France François Perrodo
France Emmanuel Collard
Denmark Nicklas Nielsen
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.539 14.748
26 Germany Christian Ried
Italy Riccardo Pera
Australia Matt Campbell
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 1'59.652 14.861
27 United Kingdom Bonamy Grimes
United Kingdom Johnny Mowlem
United Kingdom Charles Hollings
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 1'59.911 15.120
28 Switzerland Thomas Flohr
Italy Francesco Castellacci
Italy Giancarlo Fisichella
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'00.095 15.304
29 Norway Egidio Perfetti
Denmark David Heinemeier Hansson
Italy Matteo Cairoli
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'00.259 15.468
30 United Kingdom Michael Wainwright
United Kingdom Andrew Watson
United Kingdom Benjamin Barker
Porsche 911 RSR LMGTE AM 2'01.831 17.040
31 Japan Motoaki Ishikawa
Monaco Olivier Beretta
Japan Kei Cozzolino
Ferrari 488 GTE EVO LMGTE AM 2'02.451 17.660
View full results
Author Rachit Thukral

