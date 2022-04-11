Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / "No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh Next / Ferrari’s all-new 296 GT3 breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test
WEC News

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

The new Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar developed by the German-based ByKolles squad completed a successful first test on a race circuit last week.

Gary Watkins
By:
ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

ByKolles Racing head of operations Boris Bermes described the two-day run with the Vanwall Vandervell LMH non-hybrid prototype at the Most circuit in the Czech Republic "as a very good first test for a new car".

"It was planned as something between a shakedown and a test, but everything went well and it turned into a real test," Bermes told Motorsport.com.

"We have now sorted all the important things and can start planning a proper test programme. The next step is to go to different circuits and to test in different conditions."

The Vanwall, which is powered by the Gibson normally-aspirated V8, completed more than 100 laps of the 2.62-mile Autodrom Most on Thursday and then a little less on the second day of the test because the weather deteriorated.

Honda's Touring Car World Cup race winner Esteban Guerrieri, who was named as one of two test drivers along with Tom Dillmann for the programme last year, completed the majority of the running in the new car.

ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar

ByKolles Vanwall LMH Hypercar

Photo by: ByKOLLES Racing

Sportscar racing veteran Christophe Bouchut, the Le Mans 24 Hours winner in 1993 with Peugeot, also drove the car after undertaking the initial shakedown of the car at the Zweibrucken airfield in Germany the previous week.

ByKolles is pushing on with its LMH project despite failing to secure an entry for this year's FIA World Endurance Championship.

The team has outlined an intent to race in next year's WEC should it be welcomed back into a championship in which it competed in LMP2 in 2012-13 and then in LMP1 from 2014 until the 2019/20 season.

The LMH designed and built in-house by ByKolles will also form the basis of a track day car and feed into development of a 1000bhp/1000kg hybrid road-going machine.

ByKolles is confident that it has secured the rights to use the name of the British Vanwall Formula 1 team that won the inaugural constructors' title in 1958.

The model name of the car is a homage to Vanwall boss Tony Vandervell.

shares
comments

Related video

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Previous article

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Next article

Ferrari’s all-new 296 GT3 breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test

Ferrari’s all-new 296 GT3 breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test
Load comments
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24 Hours return
Endurance

Aston Martin to make factory supported Nurburgring 24 Hours return

Rally legend Ogier admits to struggles on WEC debut
WEC

Rally legend Ogier admits to struggles on WEC debut

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Sebring Prime
WEC

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Kolles Racing More from
Kolles Racing
ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme
WEC

ByKolles names test drivers for Le Mans Hypercar programme

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year
Video Inside
WEC

ByKolles Le Mans Hypercar unlikely to race this year

The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept Prime
WEC

The WEC's LMP1 promise that couldn't be kept

Latest news

Ferrari 296 GT3 WEC car spied lapping Fiorano test track on video
Automotive Automotive

Ferrari 296 GT3 WEC car spied lapping Fiorano test track on video

Ferrari’s all-new 296 GT3 breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test
WEC WEC

Ferrari’s all-new 296 GT3 breaks cover in Fiorano shakedown test

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar
WEC WEC

ByKolles completes "very good" first test with Vanwall Hypercar

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Formula E Formula E

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement Prime

Why F1-snubbed Davidson has no regrets in retirement

He may not have won the Le Mans 24 Hours - falling agonisingly short in 2016 - and didn't get the opportunities in Formula 1 his talents merited. But after calling time on his professional career last month, Anthony Davidson says his pride in his performances with Peugeot and Toyota in LMP1 mean more than the results he achieved

WEC
Dec 17, 2021
Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021 Prime

Why Le Mans didn't decide Toyota's WEC title outcome in 2021

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez scored a second successive FIA World Endurance Championship title in the #7 Toyota, as its new Le Mans Hypercar went unbeaten. Motorsport.com recaps how each of the four classes in the 2021 season were won and picks out the best LMH and GTE drivers

WEC
Nov 28, 2021
The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending Prime

The unanswered questions that define WEC 2021's controversial ending

OPINION: The deeply unsatisfying ending to a brilliant World Endurance Championship GTE Pro battle in Bahrain had Ferrari provisionally heading back from the desert as the victor. But Porsche plans to appeal the outcome, which rests on a number of confusing elements that have yet to be satisfactorily explained.

WEC
Nov 9, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.