Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Next / Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster
WEC Video

Le Mans Full Access: Episode 3

The preparations are over for the world’s biggest endurance race, as the highs and lows of the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours are captured in episode three of the new Le Mans Full Access series.

The fly-on-the-wall documentary produced by the FIA World Endurance Championship continues as the main event gets under way – starting with the dramatic first-corner crash which wrecked the hopes of some of the contenders before the race truly gets going.

The full anguish of the start crash is caught in the United Autosports garage as the team sees one of its contenders taken out and wrecked in the gravel trap.

As the race progresses, Le Mans Full Access also provides insight into what the drivers get up to out of the cockpit during the race. From eating and hydrating to strategy meetings and even friendly chats with rival teams, it is clear the race is contested off of the track and as well as on it.

We also get to catch up with Hollywood star Michael Fassbender during his Le Mans 24 Hours debut, as he reveals what the race means to him – and his biggest fear of crashing into a victory contender!

The episode concludes with the ultimate highs and lows, from the #64 Corvette gets taken out from the GTE Pro class lead to the elation at the finish with each class winner celebrating victory.

Watch the episode here and the full series on Motorsport.tv.

shares
comments
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Previous article

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return
Next article

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster

Ferrari to pick WEC Hypercar drivers from its GT roster

Latest news

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus takes pole, trouble for Peugeot
Video Inside
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus takes pole, trouble for Peugeot

Glickenhaus to miss Fuji WEC race over cost concerns
WEC WEC

Glickenhaus to miss Fuji WEC race over cost concerns

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind
WEC WEC

Monza WEC: Glickenhaus fastest in FP3, Peugeot close behind

Archive: The dramatic ending to Toyota and Peugeot's last Monza showdown
WEC WEC

Archive: The dramatic ending to Toyota and Peugeot's last Monza showdown

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return Prime

The history lessons Peugeot should have learned on its return

The Peugeot 9X8 will make its FIA World Endurance Championship debut at Monza this weekend. The French manufacturer has gone radical and will be hoping it doesn’t need to overhaul its contender, as it did with its first Le Mans challenger…

WEC
Jul 8, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future Prime

How junior formula giant Prema is readying for its Le Mans future

Prema remains a colossus in single-seaters, but the serial Formula 2 and Formula 3 title-winning squad has joined forces with top GT squad Iron Lynx for an attack on sportscars in the FIA World Endurance Championship and European Le Mans Series. Ahead of its debut at the Le Mans 24 Hours, its sights are firmly fixed on LMP2 glory – and a future in Hypercars next year...

Le Mans
Jun 8, 2022
The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans Prime

The British rookies targeting a good first impression at Le Mans

Three young Britons will make their first starts in the Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend in the highly-competitive 23-car GTE Am field. But how did they get here? Motorsport.com hears their stories.

Le Mans
Jun 7, 2022
The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory Prime

The wingless wonder Peugeot hopes will restore it to Le Mans glory

Peugeot went radical with the initial plan for its Le Mans Hypercar project, and then stuck to its guns. Here’s how things are shaping up a few weeks before the debut of the 9X8 in next month's Monza World Endurance Championship round

WEC
Jun 1, 2022
How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa Prime

How Toyota’s sole survivor turned the tables at Spa

After a chastening opening to the season at Sebring that ended in an enormous accident, Toyota's #7 crew got their World Endurance Championship underway with victory at a treacherously slippery Spa to make up for its sister car's Sebring defeat to Alpine, as Glickenhaus's promising qualifying turned to disaster in the race

WEC
May 9, 2022
How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring Prime

How Toyota's WEC dominance was curbed at stormy Sebring

Toyota’s stranglehold on the FIA World Endurance Championship ended at the 2022 opener at Sebring, but all accusing eyes were on the Balance of Performance system as the key to the shake-up. Here's how it unfolded, to see Alpine celebrating under a stormy sky having blown away the defending champions...

WEC
Mar 21, 2022
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Team Penske is gearing up for its role in running Porsche’s LMDh programme from 2023 by entering this year's World Endurance Championship with an LMP2 car. Although the team is considering 2022 as a season to learn, it is no less serious about winning than ever - which should make the already fiercely competitive class even more so

WEC
Mar 17, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.