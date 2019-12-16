WEC
WEC / Sebring / Breaking news

WEC announces earlier start time for Sebring 1000-mile race

Tickets
shares
comments
WEC announces earlier start time for Sebring 1000-mile race
By:
Dec 16, 2019, 1:26 PM

The FIA World Endurance Championship has moved forward the race start for March’s 1000 Miles of Sebring, which shares the bill with the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

The second edition of the American race will now start at 12 noon on Friday, March 20, four hours earlier than this year’s event. The race will conclude at dusk at 8pm, with the eight-hour limit maintained from last year.

WEC says it consulted governing bodies FIA and ACO as well as track management before adjusting the schedule of the event. 

No changes to the IMSA schedule were announced, with the 12-hour race retaining its usual Saturday start time of 10:40am.

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Event Sebring
Author Rachit Thukral

