WEC to adopt Hyperpole qualifying format at all rounds from 2024
The Hyperpole qualifying format pioneered at the Le Mans 24 Hours will be introduced into the full World Endurance Championship next year.
Each of the WEC's two classes from next season, Hypercar and LMGT3, will have two sessions at each regular round: the fastest 10 cars from a 12-minute qualifying period will go through to the Hyperpole session lasting 10 minutes that sets the first five rows of the grid in each class.
The new system mimics that introduced for the double-points Le Mans WEC round in 2020.
All cars in all classes take part in a one-hour qualifying session on Wednesday evening at Le Mans with the fastest six in each going through to Hyperpole on Thursday lasting 30 minutes.
What is described by the FIA as an "enhanced qualifying format" was rubber-stamped by Thursday's World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.
It replaces the current qualifying procedure where each of the current three classes has a single 15-minute session.
The WEC will have just two categories next year when LMP2 disappears from the championship, with the exception of Le Mans.
It has not been revealed so far if the Hyperpole format at Le Mans will be modified in any way for next year. The centrepiece round of the series has its own supplementary regulations, which have yet to be published for next year's race.
Regulations for the LMGT3 division that will replace GTE Am from next year were approved by the WMSC.
#33 Corvette Racing Chevrolet Corvette C8.R of Ben Keating
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
WEC-specific adaptations of the FIA GT3 regs will include the introduction of luminescent number panels and leader lights, which indicate whether the car is running in the top three in class.
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem made mention of Aston Martin's confirmation earlier this month of plans to race a Valkyrie developed to the Le Mans Hypercar rules at the WMSC.
"I also welcome the recent announcement of Aston Martin and their commitment to enter the Hypercar class of the WEC from 2025," he said.
"This class is going from strength to strength with an impressive line-up of some of the world's biggest manufacturers."
Latest news
Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers
Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers Wolff: My F1 absence didn’t trigger “unpleasant situations” between Mercedes drivers
Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles
Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles Aston Martin "has to do better" amid unreliability and Stroll F1 struggles
Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround
Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround Haas rented Austin workshop to fit F1 upgrades after tight Qatar turnaround
Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week
Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week Andretti to test 2023-spec F1 car in wind tunnel next week
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward How Porsche ensured Toyota's WEC homecoming was anything but straightforward
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC The former Hollywood limo manufacturer aiming to star in the WEC
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.