WRC

New WRC constructor reveals interest in WRC2 star for 2027

Project Rally One will assess one of its driver options for 2027 at the Spa Rally in Belgium this weekend

Tom Howard

Published: Nov 26, 2026, 3:27 PM

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Léo Rossel, Guillaume Mercoiret, 2C Junior Team Citroen C3

Photo by: Federico Manoni / NurPhoto via Getty Images

WRC2 event winner Leo Rossel is the latest name on Project Rally One’s driver wish list as it weighs up its options ahead of a maiden World Rally Championship season next year.

The tuner operation is planning to field two of its all-new 2027 WRC challengers at January’s Rallye Monte Carlo as part of a partial 2027 WRC campaign.

The Belgium squad is yet to lock in its driver line-up for its Monte Carlo debut with an announcement expected in mid-December. Project Rally One has enlisted a raft of drivers to help develop its 2027 car, including former factory Citroen WRC driver Stephane Lefebvre, nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb and newly crowned European rally champion Teemu Suninen to name just three.

Loeb, who is set to pilot a factory Aston Martin in next year's Dakar Rally, has ruled himself out of competing in Monte Carlo. Lefebvre is understood to be high on the team’s list to pilot one of its entries. Team manager Alain Penasse has confirmed that this year’s WRC2 Monte Carlo winner Leo Rossel is a driver it is considering for a drive next year. Rossel drove for 2C Competition this season piloting a Citroen C3 Rally2 before upgrading to a Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale.

The 29-year-old Frenchman is set to pilot the all-new Project Rally One for the first time at this weekend’s Spa Rally in Belgium as the team steps up its preparations for Monte Carlo. As previously reported, the 16-stage asphalt event will mark the public debut of the car, although the entry will run outside of the general classification.

“It will be a tryout for him. We will use this opportunity because we think it's good to have Leo. We are for sure interested also in Leo as a driver for the future,” said Penasse.

“I know that he has maybe some other opportunities, so we found it was a good solution to have a real tarmac specialist who knows very well Rallye Monte Carlo and the [Hankook] tyres.

Project Rally One Render 01

“For the moment we are talking to all the drivers who are on the market, and we see what they want and what we want. But I know the business a bit. I know that all the drivers are also talking to all the teams. We have to select what is the best option for us.

“We are not in a rush. Entry for Monte Carlo closes in the second part of December, so we still have a bit of time, and we still have to finish other priorities first.”

The team is understood to have held talks with Suninen, but it appears the Finn is in line to pilot a Skoda next year. While the Czech manufacturer is yet to announce its plans for next season, its motorsport arm has indicated that it is considering developing a Rally1 upgrade kit for its Fabia RS Rally2 car.

Meanwhile, Autohebdo has reported that Skoda driver and this year’s WRC2 champion Robert Virves could be set for a move to M-Sport-Ford for next year.

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