Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
88 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
08 Apr
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
09 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
16 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

Ogier expects wide open final WRC season

shares
comments
Ogier expects wide open final WRC season

Sebastien Ogier believes his final year in the World Rally Championship could be the most open yet, with the defending champion tipping his Toyota team-mate Kalle Rovanpera to be a dark horse.

Ogier’s last full season in the rallying's top division will get underway at Rallye Monte-Carlo on Thursday afternoon where the Frenchman is targeting a record-breaking eighth victory at the Gap-based event.

Once again, the 37-year-old starts as the bookies’ favourite, but he is predicting a five-way scrap for the title in 2021.

Elfyn Evans pushed the Frenchman close last year and held a fourteen-point lead going into the deciding round at Rally Monza only for an off on the penultimate day to dash his dreams of following in the footsteps of boyhood heroes Colin McRae and Richard Burns.

Ott Tanak made inroads with his Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC in 2020, scoring three second-place finishes and triumphing on home soil at Rally Estonia.

As for Toyota Gazoo Racing protégé Rovanpera, he ended all but one rally in the points, and netted two power stage wins in Sweden and Estonia alongside Jonne Halttunen.

The young Finn also enjoyed a commanding three-minute victory on last year’s Artic Lapland Rally – the same event that has been added to the WRC calendar following the loss of Rally Sweden to COVID restrictions.

“Last year was very close and I expect about the same level of competition – that is for sure,” Ogier told Motorsport.com.

“With Ott and with Elfyn they are a bit like me – they are more prepared with the car, so that should help them to be even better this season.

“I think the contender for the title should, at least, remain the same four [Ogier, Thierry Neuville, Tanak and Evans] as last year, plus probably more.

“Why not Kalle after what he has done in his first season? It’s definitely possible that he’ll join us in the fight,” added the seven-time champion.

Ogier announced back in November that he was extending his stay in the WRC by one year due to the coronavirus health pandemic that led to a number of rallies being cancelled in 2020.

“I am pleased to be here. It was my decision – I am very happy and I want to enjoy my last season,” he said on Tuesday.

“To enjoy it, the plan is to keep pushing and performing – that has always been my way of competing.

“I always want to give my best and when I enter this Championship, I want to win it one more time.”

Related video

WRC future focused on Chinese manufacturers, hybrid cars and action

Previous article

WRC future focused on Chinese manufacturers, hybrid cars and action
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC

Trending Today

BMW announces reduced IMSA programme for 2021
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

BMW announces reduced IMSA programme for 2021

Logitech G923 Wheel Review – affordable must-have for racing fans
Esports Esports / Special feature

Logitech G923 Wheel Review – affordable must-have for racing fans

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

The key mistakes behind a lost Williams title

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Ironing out mistakes most critical thing for Russell

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris: Mercedes engine a "much better package" for McLaren

Latest news

Ogier expects wide open final WRC season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Ogier expects wide open final WRC season

WRC future focused on Chinese manufacturers, hybrid cars and action
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

WRC future focused on Chinese manufacturers, hybrid cars and action

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season

Trending

1
Esports

Logitech G923 Wheel Review – affordable must-have for racing fans

2
Formula 1

Norris explains more serious approach to social media

21h
3
Formula 1

The V12 experiment that powered Senna to his final F1 title

4
ARCA

Taylor Gray likely facing penalties for filming himself testing

Latest news

Ogier expects wide open final WRC season
WRC

Ogier expects wide open final WRC season

WRC future focused on Chinese manufacturers, hybrid cars and action
WRC

WRC future focused on Chinese manufacturers, hybrid cars and action

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo
WRC

Neuville to make co-driver call after Monte Carlo

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season
WRC

Neuville splits with co-driver Gilsoul ahead of WRC season

Arctic Rally Finland replaces Sweden on WRC calendar
WRC

Arctic Rally Finland replaces Sweden on WRC calendar

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Peter Thul 19:20
WRC
21h

#ThinkingForward with Peter Thul

WRC: Monte Carlo 1986 - Group B Glory 02:02
WRC
Jan 18, 2021

WRC: Monte Carlo 1986 - Group B Glory

WRC 2021: Rallye Monte-Carlo Teaser 01:15
WRC
Jan 18, 2021

WRC 2021: Rallye Monte-Carlo Teaser

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage 01:57
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15 01:51
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.