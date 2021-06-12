Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
World Superbike / Misano Race report

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

By:

Michael Ruben Rinaldi claimed his maiden victory as a factory Ducati rider at his home turf in Misano, as reigning World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea survived a major moment to finish third.

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Rinaldi made a brilliant getaway from fifth on the grid to take an early lead into Turn 2, before coming on top in a thrilling scrap with both Rea and Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu later on the opening lap to reinstate his position at the head of the field. 

Rea, who lost multiple places in the opening sequence of corners after starting from pole, quickly recovered lost ground to put himself right on the tail of Rinaldi’s Ducati.

As the race progressed, the two started pulling away from the rest of the field, building a buffer of several seconds over the battling duo of Scott Redding and Razgatlioglu.

Rea managed to keep the pressure on Rinaldi but wasn’t able to close the gap enough to make a move, the Italian doing enough to hold onto the lead.

After slipping more than half a second behind Rinaldi on lap 9, Rea made a rare mistake at the start of the next tour, nearly falling off his Kawasaki at the exit of Turn 1.

The six-time champion managed to remain on his bike in an incredible save but ran well off the track, allowing Razgatlioglu to come through and take second.

With Rea out of the picture, Rinaldi cruised to a first victory of 2021, and the second of his WSBk career following his Aragon success last year with the GoEleven satellite team, taking the chequered flag by a winning margin of 3.6s.

Razgatlioglu secured his fourth consecutive podium of 2021 in second, while Rea had to settle for third after his off-track excursion on lap 10.

Redding held third position in the early laps of the race but ran wide at Turn 4 on lap 5, and was unable to take advantage of his title rival Rea’s troubles, ending up fourth at the finish.

Alex Lowes had a lonely race on the second of the factory Kawasakis, finishing 13s off the lead in fifth, as both Honda’s Alvaro Bautista and Motocorsa Ducati rider Axel Bassani demoted the BMW of Tom Sykes in the closing laps to take sixth and seventh respectively.

New Yamaha recruit Andrea Locatelli finished ninth behind 2013 champion Sykes, while Michael van der Mark completed the top 10 on the second of the BMWs.

GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff rose up the order to finish 12th behind Puccetti Kawasaki’s Lucas Mahias, having been forced to start from the pitlane after crashing out in qualifying and not setting a timed lap.

Honda’s Leon Haslam and MotoGP convert Tito Rabat (Barni Ducati) picked the final points in 14th and 15th respectively.

Chaz Davies was the only non-finisher in the race, the GoEleven rider suffering a crash at Turn 4 while running inside the top 10.

Race 1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Gap
1 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi
Ducati
2 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu
Yamaha 20 Laps
3 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea
Kawasaki 5.104
4 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding
Ducati 10.247
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes
Kawasaki 13.474
6 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista
Honda 14.766
7 47 Italy Axel Bassani
Ducati 15.587
8 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes
BMW 16.694
9 55 Italy Andrea Locatelli
Yamaha 23.612
10 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark
BMW 28.364
11 44 France Lucas Mahias
Kawasaki 28.699
12 31 United States Garrett Gerloff
Yamaha 31.757
13 3 Japan Kohta Nozane
Yamaha 35.395
14 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam
Honda 35.603
15 53 Spain Tito Rabat
Ducati 38.211
16 94 Germany Jonas Folger
BMW 38.372
17 32 Spain Isaac Viñales
Kawasaki 47.720
18 23 France Christophe Ponsson
Yamaha 1'06.736
19 76 Italy Samuele Cavalieri
Kawasaki 1'11.668
20 84 Belgium Loris Cresson
Kawasaki 1'14.491
7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies
Ducati
View full results
shares
comments
BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Previous article

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
Load comments

Trending

1
Super GT

The Japan-based Aussie racer you've never heard of

2
NASCAR XFINITY

John Hunter Nemechek to run some Xfinity races for JGR

19h
3
NASCAR Cup

Mayfield Motorsports - Roland medical update 2009-02-13

4
MotoGP

Watch: A shocking moment in 500cc MotoGP history

5
IndyCar

Power wants fights off the track, no “wankers” on the track

13h
Latest news
Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

44m
BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
WSBK

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

3h
Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

3h
Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf
Video Inside
WSBK

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

23h
Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff
Misc

Baz move shows MotoAmerica's level, says Gerloff

Jun 10, 2021
Latest videos
WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf 00:37
World Superbike
3h

WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview 04:51
World Superbike
Jun 10, 2021

WSBK: Jonathan Rea Interview

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes 00:34
World Superbike
May 31, 2021

WSBK: Rea wins final race at Estroil as Redding crashes

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race 00:25
World Superbike
May 30, 2021

WSBK: Rea beats Razgatlioglu to win Superpole Race

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble 00:28
World Superbike
May 29, 2021

WSBK: Redding takes victory after tyre gamble

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race Misano
World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021 Misano
World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Trending Today

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

Mayfield Motorsports - Roland medical update 2009-02-13
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Mayfield Motorsports - Roland medical update 2009-02-13

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Johnson: “Nothing got me ready” for Detroit in an IndyCar

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: I don't understand why F1 cars are getting heavier

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Latest news

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Ducati's Rinaldi scores impressive home victory

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race
World Superbike World Superbike

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.