The two title protagonists of a thrilling 2021 season came to blows for the first time in the final race of the weekend at the Dutch TT circuit at Turn 1, causing both riders to hit the deck.

Razgatlioglu had been in the lead but ran wide at the first corner, prompting to Rea to attempt a pass at the inside. However, exiting the turn, Rea remained on the racing line even as Razgatlioglu was recovering from his mistake, leading to the two riders making contact.

Both Rea and Razgatlioglu were adamant at the time that the other party was to blame.

However, Kawasaki rider Rea says that there’s no lingering animosity between he and Yamaha rival Razgatlioglu as the pair prepare to resume battle this weekend at Estoril.

“Unfortunately, we came together; I don’t want to be a diva and start placing blame or creating animosity about it,” said Rea. “It happened, but it didn’t need to happen.

“There could’ve been a bit more care on both sides but we’re racers, I understand that.

“I actually saw Toprak just before this interview. I have no ill feeling with him, he’s a super good guy and I can park that. But I can also put my helmet on and race him bar-to-bar at all the circuits around the world.

“It’s unfortunate we both went down; it was a racing accident and of course, there’s a difference of opinion. I respect his [opinion], but it probably didn’t need to happen.

“Last year here, we were able to improve, and I felt good with the [Kawasaki] ZX-10RR, so I’m excited to see what we can do this weekend.”

For his part, Razgatlioglu added: “I forget now about Assen. This is a race crash.

“First it was my mistake, I went a little bit wide but not off the track, but normally Johnny needs to look at me. He had a bit more space on the track but he didn’t use the space, and we crashed.

“We are now focused on the race, also he’s focused. Estoril is very important for me.”

Pressure mounts for Razgatlioglu to win again

Razgatlioglu heads into the Estoril round feeling the pressure of a relatively lacklustre two opening rounds of the season that have left him trailing championship leader Alvaro Bautista by 45 points.

The Turkish rider managing only a quartet of third-place finishes and one runner-up position so far in 2022 prompted his manager Kenan Sofuoglu to admit he was "disappointed" by his protege's recent form.

But now having got two of his weakest venues from 2021 out of the way, Razgatlioglu says his only focus this weekend is on notching up his first race win as reigning champion.

“After the Assen race, we were training every day,” said Razgatlioglu. “Now we are really ready. I forget about the championship, just focused now on the race. For two rounds I was fighting for third, now I need to win.

“[It will be] very hot conditions, sometimes it’s changing, the tyres will be very important. In Aragon and Assen, Alvaro and Johnny were strong at these two tracks, but this track and also the other tracks we are very good.

“Last year I was not fast at Aragon or Assen, this year we were stronger but not enough for the win. At this track normally we are fast, but this year I think we are even faster.”