Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
54 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans invites awarded as G-Drive wins Asian Le Mans title

By:

G-Drive has secured an automatic invite for the Le Mans 24 Hours by clinching the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series title, as JOTA swept the Abu Dhabi double header.

shares
comments

The #26 G-Drive Aurus-branded Oreca crew of Ferdinand Habsburg, Rene Binder and Yifei Ye won the opening two races of the series in Dubai last weekend to put themselves 18 points clear of the rest of the field.

And while JOTA duo Sean Gelael and Tom Blomqvist did their best to deny their G-Drive rivals the title with a double win in Abu Dhabi, a second and fourth place was enough for Habsburg, Binder and Ye to capture the crown by four points.

Race 1 

The Oreca of Blomqvist and Gelael was sent to the back of the LMP2 grid in Race 1 after the British driver failed to complete any laps in either practice or qualifying - a result of the team prioritising Gelael after Blomqvist crashed the car in pre-event testing.

But Blomqvist, who replaced Stoffel Vandoorne alongside Gelael for Abu Dhabi and hence had very limited running in the car, was immediately on the move when the race began, working his way up to second before handing over the car to his Indonesian teammate.

Gelael drove brilliantly from there on, capitalising on a well timed VSC period to make a pitstop and take a lead he would maintain till the end of the race.

The #26 G-Drive crew was classified a lap down in second - not helped by a late off-track excursion of Ye and a five-second time penalty added to their pitstop.

The polesitting sister G-Drive car of John Falb, Franco Colapinto and Rui Andrade rounded off the podium spots, having lost their lead early on in the race.

Race 2

Binder started Race 2 from pole position but was caught out by an early safety car, allowing Gelael to take advantage of the situation to snatch the lead.

Gelael traded places with the #25 G-Drive Aurus of Colapinto several times in a race that saw the lead change 13 times before handing over the car to Blomqvist.

While Gelael was the star of Race 1, it was his Blomqvist who played the bigger role in JOTA's victory this time, overturning a 20-second deficit to grab the top spot on lap 76.

The G-Drive entry bounced back strongly in the final stint after serving a drive through penalty for speeding in the pitlane, but Gelael - now back in the JOTA car - was able to withstand late pressure from Colapinto to take the chequered by just 0.422s.

Habsburg, Binder and Ye had an underwhelming run to fourth behind the #5 Phoenix Racing Oreca of Simon Trummer, Kelvin van der Linde and Matthias Kaiser, but the result was enough to help the Algarve Pro-run G-Drive team win a second Asian Le Mans title in as many years.

Elsewhere, United Autosports took the LMP3 class crown after Rory Penttinen, Wayne Boyd and Manuel Maldonado - cousin of Formula 1 race winner Pastor Maldonado - took three wins in four races in the team’s #23 Ligier JS P320.

A total of four Le Mans invites were handed out for GT3 runners thanks to an expanded entry list that saw 19 crews take part in the class in Abu Dhabi.

The championship-winning Precote Herberth Porsche team, GPX Racing Porsche, Rinaldi Ferrari and Optimum McLaren squads have all provisionally been granted invites for the French endurance classic for finishing in the top four in the GT class.

Related video

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates

Previous article

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
Load comments

About this article

Series Asian Le Mans
Teams G-Drive Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
2
Supercars

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

2h
3
Formula 1

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer

Latest news
Le Mans invites awarded as G-Drive wins Asian Le Mans title
AsLM

Le Mans invites awarded as G-Drive wins Asian Le Mans title

Feb 21, 2021
Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
AsLM

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates

Feb 15, 2021
Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

Feb 4, 2021
Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
AsLM

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Dec 22, 2020
Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi
AsLM

Asian Le Mans Series to hold all 2021 races at Abu Dhabi

Oct 29, 2020
Latest videos
Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi full race highlights 03:05
Asian Le Mans
Feb 20, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi full race highlights

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi Ferrari clash 01:20
Asian Le Mans
Feb 20, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi Ferrari clash

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi halfway highlights 01:50
Asian Le Mans
Feb 20, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi halfway highlights

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi Start 02:23
Asian Le Mans
Feb 20, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 4 - Abu Dhabi Start

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 3 - Abu Dhabi full race highlights 02:15
Asian Le Mans
Feb 19, 2021

Asian Le Mans Series: Round 3 - Abu Dhabi full race highlights

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries takes dominant pole for Mercedes

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: De Vries leads Mercedes 1-2 in second practice

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

More from
G-Drive Racing
G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up
European Le Mans / Breaking news

G-Drive adds de Vries to 2020 ELMS line-up

Driver line-up could determine G-Drive's 2020 plans
WEC / Breaking news

Driver line-up could determine G-Drive's 2020 plans

Newey not ruling out 2020 Super Formula return
Super Formula / Breaking news

Newey not ruling out 2020 Super Formula return

Trending Today

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic Brabham BT19 car completes Bathurst laps

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

My job in F1: Raikkonen's race engineer

Latest news

Le Mans invites awarded as G-Drive wins Asian Le Mans title
Video Inside
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans invites awarded as G-Drive wins Asian Le Mans title

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates
Video Inside
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Race report

Tough LMP2 debut for Vandoorne as G-Drive dominates

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Rolex 24 winners Era hire Laskaratos for Asian Le Mans Series

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24
AsLM Asian Le Mans / Breaking news

Karthikeyan leads all-Indian Asian Le Mans team, eyes LM24

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.