Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed

shares
comments
Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed
By:

Dakar organisers have elected to shorten the sixth stage of the event by 100 kilometres and delay its start by 90 minutes.

According to a statement from officials, the decision has been made due to a "significant number" of competitors that encountered difficulties on Thursday's fifth stage.

Carlos Sainz was among the competitors to struggle during the 456-kilometre test between Riyadh and Al Qaisumah, the WRC legend likening the route so far to a "gymkhana rather than a rally".

The Al Qaisumah to Ha'il stage will now be cut from 448 to 348 kilometres.

"Due to the difficulties encountered in finishing Stage 5 by a significant number of competitors, the decision has been taken to delay the departure of the riders and crews from the bivouac in Al Qaisumah by 1 hour 30 minutes," read a statement.

"The route of the special on Stage 6 has therefore been shortened by 100 kilometres in order to make the programme less tough. However, the competitors will still have to tackle sand and dunes.

"Though navigational skills will again play a decisive role in the outcome of this special, the riders’ and drivers’ physical capacities will also be sorely tested, demanding a considerable effort from them.

"After that, they will fully deserve the rest day that will take place in Ha’il."

Kevin Benavides currently leads the Bikes category, while Stephane Peterhansel has a six-minute lead over Nasser Al-Attiyah in the battle for Cars honours.

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious

Previous article

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious
Load comments

About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Alpine's latest signing could be its best hope of F1 glory

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Press release

Motorsport Images assists Ferrari with 1000th GP celebration book

Why biometrics is the future of F1 racing overalls
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why biometrics is the future of F1 racing overalls

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price recounts ‘longest eight minutes’ aiding Goncalves

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed

Latest news

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Breaking news

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away
Video Inside
DAKR Dakar / Stage report

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson loses his new spotter over social media posts

2
Dakar

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

16h
3
Supercars

Klimenko responds to Reynolds exit

4
Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

5
IndyCar

Alex Zanardi responding to stimuli, says Italian media report

Latest news

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed
DAKR

Dakar Stage 6 shortened, delayed

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious
DAKR

Dakar stewards explain penalty which left Loeb furious

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"
DAKR

Sainz fed up after navigational drama: "This isn't the Dakar"

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: De Villiers wins, Peterhansel gets away

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win
DAKR

Dakar 2021, Stage 5: Benavides takes overall lead with win

Latest videos

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Bikes and Quads 04:32
Dakar
9h

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Bikes and Quads

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Heroes 01:44
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Heroes

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Trucks 01:56
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Trucks

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Classic 06:39
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Classic

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles 01:57
Dakar
10h

Dakar 2021: Stage 5 Highlights - Lightweight Vehicles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.