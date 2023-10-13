Subscribe
Previous / Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut
Dakar / Dakar News

Toby Price explains 'unfortunate' Mitsubishi split

Toby Price has explained his tough decision to split with carmaker Mitsubishi as he looks to shore up his Dakar future on four wheels.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
R85_8670

Price, a two-time Dakar winner on two wheels, has made little secret of his longer term ambitions to conquer the famous rally raid on four wheels.

He has been ramping up his four-wheeled efforts in recent years, tackling the series of Baja events as well as running a massive Finke Desert Race campaign in Australia.

With the support of Mitsubishi he has won the last three Finke events in the Cars category in his wild Triton bodied Trophy Truck.

Those crowns sit alongside the six Finke Bikes titles he has won as a factory KTM rider.

As it stands, Price is locked in for at least one more Dakar Bikes campaign for the factory KTM squad early next year.

Beyond that his future is less certain, except for his ambitions to get a four-wheel Dakar programme up and running.

"The plan for the future with Dakar is to make the switch to four wheels, although I know I'm still competitive on two and can do the job that's needed to be done to be at the front," Price told Motorsport.com.

"But the old saying goes, with age comes a cage and I want to race until I'm 60 if I can, so for sure it's an option we're trying to pursue and look at if we can get into a four-wheel seat for Dakar and go from there."

As part of that pursuit, Price has parted ways with Mitsubishi. He did attempt to lure the brand with more Dakar Cars wins than anyone else back to the event, but fell short.

As a result he and Mitsubishi made the tough call to part ways and free Price up for another manufacturer should an opportunity come along.

"Unfortunately I'm no longer an ambassador for Mitsubishi," Price explained.

"Mitsubishi is still to this day the most winningness manufacturer in Dakar history and it would have been nice to bring them back to the sport, but it seems like it's not in the goal and vision for them to do that, which is fine for their business structure.

"But it's hard; I don't want to be locked into something if an opportunity comes along to get into the car category. So we had to part ways.

"I'm forever thankful to Mitsubishi. The cars have always been amazing and we achieved a lot of things together as a partnership over the years. To be able to get three wins in a row in the Finke Desert Race with the Mitsubishi Triton Trophy Truck was definitely a big goal and vision that came it life for us.

"I'm stoked to have been part of the family. But as it goes on, I need two look to my future and hopefully we can build on bigger and better things to come."

Price's three-time Finke-winning Triton is currently up for sale.

shares
comments

Two-time Dakar winner to lead M-Sport’s Rally Raid debut
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars parity review begins

Supercars parity review begins

Supercars

Supercars parity review begins Supercars parity review begins

SRO set for bigger Australian GT presence

SRO set for bigger Australian GT presence

GT World Challenge Australia

SRO set for bigger Australian GT presence SRO set for bigger Australian GT presence

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Toby Price More from
Toby Price
Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Offroad

Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race Toby Price wins record ninth Finke Desert Race

Toby Price teases Red Bull F1 filming

Toby Price teases Red Bull F1 filming

Formula 1

Toby Price teases Red Bull F1 filming Toby Price teases Red Bull F1 filming

Price upgrades Trophy Truck for Baja 1000 tilt

Price upgrades Trophy Truck for Baja 1000 tilt

Offroad

Price upgrades Trophy Truck for Baja 1000 tilt Price upgrades Trophy Truck for Baja 1000 tilt

Latest news

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

MGP MotoGP
Indonesian GP

MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th MotoGP Indonesian GP: Marini crushes lap record to take pole, Bagnaia 13th

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II

Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

IMSA IMSA
Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta

Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe