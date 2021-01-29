DTM announces two pre-season tests for 2021

A two-day test will take place at Hockenheim on April 7-8 followed by another three days of running at the Lausitzring on May 4-6, leaving a month’s gap until the season opener at the Italian Grand Prix venue on June 19-20.

Lausitzring last hosted a pre-season DTM test in 2019 before Spa took over last year to help the teams prepare for the track’s return to the series for the first time in over a decade.

The GT4-based DTM Trophy support series, now in its second year, will join DTM at both the pre-season tests.

“In the new season, the DTM remains loyal to its DNA: a sprint race format, professional drivers with no driver changes, a mandatory performance pit stop, broadcasts with a wide reach on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 pm by our TV partner Sat.1,” Frederic Elsner, director event and operations at ITR said.

“New are the changed technical regulations that finally guarantees the long-awaited brand variety again.”

The DTM will run to a shortened eight-round calendar in 2021 following the cancellation of the Igora Drive race in Russia, which was earmarked as the season opener on the original calendar.

The new curtain-raising round at Monza will be held in June, which should give privateer teams more time to sign up for the series following the demise of the Class One era. The DTM said it hopes the late start to the season will allow spectators to return as more people in Europe get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Following Monza, the DTM will visit Norisring, Lausitzring, Zolder, Nurburgring, Red Bull Ring and Assen before returning to Hockenheim for the title decider on October 2-3.

This year’s entry list will be headlined by 2020 Red Bull Formula 1 driver Alex Albon, who will be competing in select races for a yet-to-be announced team. It is expected that he would race a Ferrari 488 GT3, with AF Corse likely to run the car.

Former Audi squads Team Abt and Rosberg will be present on the grid this year and will be joined by new entrants GruppeM, Jenson Team RJN and 2 Seas Motorsport. More team and driver announcements are expected in the run-up to the first pre-season test.