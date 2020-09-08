Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
4 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Assen / Breaking news

Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles

shares
comments
Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording, Writer

DTM rookie Robert Kubica feels having the wrong tyre pressures prevented him scoring a second points finish in a row at a wet Assen circuit on Sunday.

After a nightmare start to his maiden season in the DTM in a customer ART-run BMW M4, Kubica finally broke inside the top 10 in the first race at the Dutch venue on Saturday, scoring his first points finish of the year.

He appeared set to replicate that result in a wet Race 2 on Sunday, having qualified a career-best 10th and overtaken WRT Audi’s Harrison Newey to run ninth early on.

The Polish driver stopped for fresh wet tyres after just five laps of green flag running at the end of the seventh tour, and returned from the pitlane on an empty track.

But Kubica simply couldn’t show the same pace on fresh wet tyres as he did in the first stint and he eventually slipped to 15th in the final classification, only ahead of a lapped Newey.

Speaking after the race, the 35-year-old felt he could have finished higher up the order had his team fitted his car with low pressure tyres in line with the drying track conditions.

“It’s a bit of a shame because we talked about it before the race, we did everything perfectly and we decided what we had to do,” Kubica told Motorsport.com. 

“Although we didn’t have massive pace, still the second stint was so bad because there was a mistake on which set [of tyres] went to the car. When you have this condition it is important to have right pressures in the tyre and the pressures were a bit incorrect.

“You prepare different sets with different pressures and depending upon how much water you see [and] what is the weather. But it was clear that we would stop early and we would go long and the track was drying up and we need as low pressure as possible. 

“Unfortunately when I came out after one lap I discovered, because the team cannot tell you that. By feeling you know something is wrong and the only thing that can be wrong is this.”

Read Also:

Kubica’s strategy to make an early pitstop could have been a masterstroke, as factory BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde, who stopped just three laps later than him, went on to win the race from 14th on the grid.

The Polish driver, however, said he was not frustrated with van der Linde’s result, saying he simply didn’t have the same pace as the South African.

“It’s not frustrating,” he said. “I want to congratulate BMW and him. It’s a question of doing a better job.

“For me it’s clear that running off traffic on wet can be helpful and looks like people on a drying track there is a lot of potential, a lot of speed difference in the cars and they tend to block each other. When you are in clean air you can do your own race. 

“I’m sure he gained quite a lot of time and the position. For me in the end it was just lack of pace. I had Sheldon coming out from the garage a few laps later, he just pitted in front of me. If I would have the pace we probably finish... in the end the decision was made before the start of the race, we just didn’t have the pace.

“After two laps my rear tyres were all over the place, the car was not handling [well]. We know the reasons. But that’s how it is.“

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders

Previous article

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Assen
Drivers Robert Kubica
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement

Penske succession plan key to McLaughlin NASCAR move
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske succession plan key to McLaughlin NASCAR move

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

Volvo eyes Formula E, not F1
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Volvo eyes Formula E, not F1

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

DAMS slams “unacceptable” F2 reliability after Ticktum fuel DQ

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris lashes out at "stupid" red flag tyre change rule

Sir Jack Brabham – a unique F1 champion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Sir Jack Brabham – a unique F1 champion

Latest news

Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Trending

1
MotoGP

Stoner: MotoGP lacking "next level" with Marquez absent

2
Formula 1

Williams CEO O’Driscoll announces retirement

28m
3
Supercars

Penske succession plan key to McLaughlin NASCAR move

4
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney penalized, crew chief suspended at Darlington

5
Formula E

Volvo eyes Formula E, not F1

Latest news

Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles
DTM

Kubica blames tyre pressures for Assen DTM struggles

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders
DTM

Frijns: Maiden DTM win a "relief" after years of team orders

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst
DTM

Duval apologises to Audi DTM team after radio outburst

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2
DTM

Assen DTM: BMW's van der Linde takes shock win in wet Race 2

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win
DTM

Assen DTM: Frijns beats Duval to score maiden win

Latest videos

Nico Müller becomes a father 02:10
DTM

Nico Müller becomes a father

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights 03:37
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights 03:41
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights 04:00
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 2 highlights

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights 04:22
DTM

DTM Lausitzring II Race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.