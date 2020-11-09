Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Defeated Muller believes he also deserved DTM title

shares
comments
Defeated Muller believes he also deserved DTM title
By:

Nico Muller believes he would have also been worthy of the 2020 DTM title had he emerged on top in a tightly-contested championship battle with fellow Audi driver Rene Rast.

Muller led the DTM standings for much of 2020 after starting the campaign with a run of three victories and two further triumphs in the middle of the year at the Nurburgring.

With three rounds to run, he sat 18 points clear of teammate Robin Frijns, with Rast 47 points adrift of him and practically out of the title fight.

But just as the fortunes of the Abt team declined in the Zolder double-header, Rast scored a run of four victories to turn the championship battle upside down.

This gave the 34-year-old a 19-point lead in the championship prior to the Hockenheim finale, which he successfully converted into a third title triumph in four seasons.

Muller said it “hurts” to lose the title after coming so close to upsetting the DTM’s benchmark driver, but felt he was as deserving of the championship as eventual winner Rast.

“Yeah, I’m disappointed still,” the Swiss driver said after the race. “We didn’t give up dreaming. We didn’t stop fighting until the very end, we kept believing in it.

"When the flag drops you realise it’s definitely over, the disappointment hits and it will take a night or two to digest that. An hour or two is not enough. 

“We fought so hard for days and worked very hard for not only this whole season, but several years. To come that close and to really be in a position to deservedly win that championship when it slips through your hands in four five weekends, it hurts. 

“That doesn’t mean Rene doesn’t deserve it. I want to congratulate him for this huge achievement, three titles in a competitive championship is very impressive - and he also deserves the third one. But I think we would have [deserved the title] as well. 

“But we made one or two mistakes, once or twice too much bad luck playing in, and then just to put together an optimal season and we did.”

Read Also:

Muller lost what looked like a definite win in the fifth round at the Nurburgring when a sensor issue caused him to lose as much as 70bhp, while a tap from Jamie Green at the following weekend left him down in fifth in the next race at the same track.

Muller’s title hopes took a further hit in the Zolder double-header, where a performance deficit was compounded by an ill-timed safety car in Race 2 and an incident with the WRT Audi of Harrison Newey in the third race.

When Abt team boss Thomas Biermaier was asked where his driver Muller lost the title, he put the blame squarely on the events at Zolder.

“One thing is clear Rene is a good driver,” he said. “So if they have pure performance. I think we were not bad. Where we lost was Zolder clearly. 

“I don’t want to mention it too many times, but we were also a bit unlucky on Nico’s side. In the Nurburgring, he did a great performance, he was leading the race, with the sensor failure he lost 15 points. The day before somebody turned us. 

“After 18 races if somebody is leading the championship ranking the way he deserved it. But this year it’s especially hard because everybody in the team did a great job, fantastic job. We won the teams’ championship before. 

“To be honest I have one driver on my left [Frijns] and the other one is on my right [Muller] and they both would deserve the title. They did a fantastic season. I have two champions next to me, we don’t have the trophy, but we we have two champions and they did a great job. 

“But at the end we were not quick enough. I don’t know. It’s still too early to analyse it deeper. But we lost it in Zolder. Both Zolder weekends everything [came apart].”

Although both Muller and Frijns lost the drivers' title to Rast, Abt sealed the teams' championship with two rounds to spare at Zolder.

Related video

Rast thought DTM title battle was over three rounds ago

Previous article

Rast thought DTM title battle was over three rounds ago
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series
Esports Esports / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target
General General / Breaking news

Crowdfunding campaign for double amputee UK racer nears target

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Ferrari has gone back to old ideas to move forward

Latest news

Defeated Muller believes he also deserved DTM title
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Defeated Muller believes he also deserved DTM title

Rast thought DTM title battle was over three rounds ago
DTM DTM / Breaking news

Rast thought DTM title battle was over three rounds ago

Hockenheim DTM: Rast defeats Muller to clinch third title
Video Inside
DTM DTM / Race report

Hockenheim DTM: Rast defeats Muller to clinch third title

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole for decider, Muller only fourth
DTM DTM / Qualifying report

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole for decider, Muller only fourth

Trending

1
WRC

Rally GB edges closer to Northern Ireland move

2
NASCAR XFINITY

Austin Cindric rallies in OT for Phoenix win and Xfinity title

3
Esports

Motorsport Games announces new Winter NASCAR Heat series

29m

Latest news

Defeated Muller believes he also deserved DTM title
DTM

Defeated Muller believes he also deserved DTM title

Rast thought DTM title battle was over three rounds ago
DTM

Rast thought DTM title battle was over three rounds ago

Hockenheim DTM: Rast defeats Muller to clinch third title
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast defeats Muller to clinch third title

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole for decider, Muller only fourth
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Rast on pole for decider, Muller only fourth

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown
DTM

Hockenheim DTM: Muller fends off Rast to set up showdown

Latest videos

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell 07:24
DTM

DTM 2020: Audi bids farewell

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights 03:07
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 2 Highlights

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim 02:47
DTM

DTM 2020: Race 1 highlights – Hockenheim

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights 03:58
DTM

DTM: Hockenheim - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Tomorrow is now 01:04
DTM

DTM: Tomorrow is now

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.