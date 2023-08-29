Subscribe
Previous / How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken
DTM News

Rast targets Schneider's DTM title record

Rene Rast says he's targeting Bernd Schneider’s record of five DTM titles as the treble champion aims to cement his legacy in the German category with BMW.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sven Haidinger
René Rast, Schubert Motorsport, 100th DTM Race

Rast has established himself as one of the best drivers to ever compete in the DTM, winning three titles (2017, ‘19, ‘20) and 25 races since he made his debut with Audi at Zandvoort in 2016.

PRIME: The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The 36-year-old racked up his 100th race start at the Lausitzring earlier this month, making him the third-most experienced driver on the grid after fellow BMW ace Marco Wittmann and Winward Mercedes driver Lucas Auer.

Sitting ninth in the championship after five rounds in his first year with BMW, having had to miss the Zandvoort weekend due to a clash with his McLaren commitments in Formula E, Rast is aware that winning this year’s title is a “mission impossible”.

However, the Schubert driver is keen to add to his championship tally in the coming years and has Mercedes legend Schneider in his sights. He added to his 1995 title with another four in six seasons between 2000 and '06 following the series' reboot.

"Of course, that's the goal," Rast told German broadcaster ran.de. "Bernd has five, I only have three. It will be a bit more difficult this year, but I'm still young."

Rast’s admission that he is gunning for Schneider’s long-held record comes just a few weeks after it was announced that he will be leaving McLaren after just a single-season with the British team in Formula E.

This would leave Rast free to concentrate entirely on his role with BMW in 2024, which will likely include an LMDh programme in the World Endurance Championship along with a continuation of his duties in the DTM.

There are no clashes at present between DTM and WEC next year.

Schneider won his fifth DTM title in 2006, a record Rast has his eye on surpassing

Schneider won his fifth DTM title in 2006, a record Rast has his eye on surpassing

Photo by: Sutton Images

Rast has found it tough to challenge regularly at the front in the DTM this year following his switch from Audi, with a pair of second-place finishes at the Norisring marking his only visits to the podium.

He also failed to score points in three races, which means he wouldn’t have been in the thick of the title fight even if he hadn’t missed the Zandvoort races to compete in the clashing Portland E-Prix.

Read Also:

At the most recent round at Zandvoort, Rast could finish just eighth and 11th across the two races, while team-mate and reigning champion Sheldon van der Linde managed a best finish of fifth.

"Of course, I would have wished for a little more for my 100th race," said Rast.

“It was obvious that we [BMW] didn't have the conditions this weekend to be competitive.

“I was the 15th best placed BMW driver in qualifying on Sunday - that says it all, I think. In the race I made up a few places but there was nothing else in it."

shares
comments

How Ferrari finally won a DTM race in 2023 with Jack Aitken
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

DTM

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Formula E

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

René Rast More from
René Rast
Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves

Formula E

Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves Hughes re-signs with McLaren Formula E team as Rast leaves

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

DTM
Nurburgring

How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring How three-time DTM champion Rast endured a nightmare weekend at Nurburgring

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Latest news

Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024

Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024

MGP MotoGP

Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024 Bezzecchi to stay with VR46 MotoGP team for 2024

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

DTM DTM

Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining Porsche's disadvantage has "grown" in the DTM, concedes Preining

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1

Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

FE Formula E

Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan Rowland to make Formula E return in 2024 with Nissan

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
James Newbold

The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality The longest-serving Red Bull driver revealing F1’s true brutality

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Prime
Prime
GT
James Newbold

The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk The remarkable career of 'classy' champion Martin Tomczyk

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

Prime
Prime
DTM
James Newbold

Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival Jamie Green: The other Hamilton conqueror seeking career revival

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

Prime
Prime
DTM
Norisring
Rachit Thukral

How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions How the DTM's shambolic finale poses awkward future questions

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Prime
Prime
DTM
Rachit Thukral

How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream" How Audi's new DTM flagbearer is closing on his "childhood dream"

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe