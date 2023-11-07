Timo Bernhard's Porsche team announces DTM exit

Team owner and two-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Timo Bernhard explained that a mixture of personal Porsche ambassadorial commitments and budget constraints mean it will not be possible for his squad to continue fielding the Porsche 911 GT3 R in the German category next year.

“Finding the right balance between managing the team and my duties as a Porsche brand ambassador has been a great challenge - both tasks require my full concentration,” said Bernhard, who was part of Porsche’s wildly-successful LMP1 programme.

“At the same time, my responsibility towards the team and the people is very important to me. In addition, the budget required to meet my high standards for the DTM project is currently not available. That is why we have decided to take this step, which is difficult for us.”

Photo by: Andreas Beil Laurin Heinrich, KÜS Team Bernhard Porsche 911 GT3-R

Team 75 will transition to fielding amateur drivers in championships running the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car, while also promoting young drivers in karting and junior categories.

"We will make our know-how and our experience with the Porsche 911 GT3 R from the DTM available to the newly formed Porsche Team Phantom Global Racing in the GT World Challenge Asia and support them in word and deed," said Bernhard.

"We are reorienting ourselves, but Team75 will remain active in motorsport. Of course, we will also continue to follow the DTM closely."

Team 75 joined the DTM in the second year of its GT3 transition in 2022 with a single entry for factory Porsche driver Thomas Preining.

It enjoyed a successful first season in the category, with Preining winning two races and mounting a title challenge before eventually finishing fifth in the standings.

In 2023, Bernhard’s eponymous outfit expanded to two Porsche 911 GT3 Rs, but lost its star driver Preining to newcomer Manthey EMA. There were no victories this year, but both Laurin Heinrich and Ayhancan Guven finished on the podium to help the team finish sixth in the standings.