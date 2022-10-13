Pro line-ups return to Bathurst 12 Hour

The opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge was scaled back to a Pro-Am event this year to allow a soft re-introduction, of sorts, following the pandemic.

That decision was made as freight costs and ongoing difficulties with travel were expected to deter international crews.

That was indeed the case, with the Craft-Bamboo Mercedes squad the only true overseas entry in what was a modest 20-car field.

However, along with a shift back to the traditional early February date, the event will revert to all-Pro status next year.

The GT3 field running as Class A, will be split into three – Pro, Pro-Am (at least one Bronze driver) and the Silver Cup for line-ups consisting solely of Silver and Bronze drivers.

There will also be a Class B for Carrera Cup cars, including the latest-spec 992 GT3, Class C for GT4 cars and an International class that will cater for SRO GT2 hardware.

Meanwhile, the revised Top 10 Shootout format, introduced at the last minute as a response to bad weather this year, will be made a permanent feature of qualifying.

The Top 10 from qualifying will be split in two, the groups of five then having 15 minutes to fight it out for pole.

The 'lucky dog' rule for lapped cars will be retained while the event has vowed to come down hard on Pro drivers if they make contact with Am drivers in a bid to improve driving standards.

“We’re 100 per cent committed to make the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour an incredible show,” said event director Shane Rudzis.

“We have worked closely with our partners to develop the formats for 2023 and their commitment, along with communication from manufacturers who want to be back on the Mountain, were enough to convince us that the time was right to return to the all-Pro format for the outright fight.

“At the same time, we have developed a new set of regulations around the driver standards to ensure that the Pro-Am teams and Am drivers are looked after as best as possible, along with many of the Am-centric regulations around driver time and stint length from 2022 remaining in place.

“The decision at the last minute to change qualifying formats in 2022 has proved to be a blessing in disguise in giving the 12 Hour its own unique Shootout format, while still maintaining the uniqueness of needing that one perfect lap to get pole on the Mountain.”

SRO CEO Stephane Ratel welcomed the return of the Bathurst 12 Hour to its more complete format.

“I’m delighted to see the Pro class returning to IGTC’s season opener in Australia next year," he said.

"It’s 100 per cent the right decision for Bathurst. The event owes its success and standing as one of the world’s must-win GT races to manufacturer participation, which has become a key 12 Hour component over the past decade.

“That factory involvement invariably means the sport’s best teams and drivers get to test themselves at Mount Panorama. It’s the combination of those elements that makes for such an incredible spectacle.

"One of motorsport’s toughest challenges deserves to welcome the very best drivers and that’s exactly who we’ll have with us this coming February.”

The 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on February 3-5.