Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Warm Up in
16 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
17 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
7 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
27 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
70 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying
Extreme E / News

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

By:

A fault with the pitlane speed limiter software resulted in penalties that denied Rosberg X Racing pole and demoted Jenson Button’s JBXE team in the Extreme E qualifying shootout.

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

In the afternoon session on the desert course in Saudi Arabia, RXR driver Molly Taylor and JBXE’s Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky were penalised for speeding in the driver change zone.

The rules give a five-second penalty for every km/h a car exceeds the 30km/h limit. This resulted in a 60s penalty for RXR to drop it from first to third in the combined times.

A 150s penalty was handed out to JBXE to demote it to sixth. A further 25s penalty for a
driver change that was under the minimum 45s was later rescinded due to a timing error.

Read Also:

It has transpired that both speeding penalties were the result of a software failure with the Spark Racing Technology-built Odyssey 21 E-SUV, which handed pole to Lewis Hamilton’s X44 team and its drivers Cristine Gutierrez and Sebastien Loeb.

RXR driver and three-time World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson told Motorsport.com: “That was frustrating, but no blames on Molly.

“She hit the pit speed limiter button; it went into pit speed limiter. Then all of a sudden it just jumped out. Very, very frustrating for all of us.”

Molly Taylor, Rosberg X Racing, and Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Molly Taylor, Rosberg X Racing, and Johan Kristoffersson, Rosberg X Racing

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Kristoffersson, first approached by Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg via an Instagram direct message, added that he and Taylor would be better off on their own rather than use a device which is “so unreliable”.

“The team has done a fantastic job to prepare the car,” he added. “We had no issues all day and when there's such a software thing, that's very annoying.

“Obviously, you focus on just holding full throttle and let the software do the job. But if we knew that it was a problem, it would have been much better to just control it yourself instead of to rely on something which is so unreliable.”

Button confirmed to Motorsport.com that his teammate Ahlin-Kottulinsky had suffered from the same issue, with the 2009 F1 title winner recognising immediately that she was too quick.

He said: “Mikaela came in, she pushed the button. In the data, you see that she's pushed it. But there isn't a limiter there, so she sped through it and then had to push it again.

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Jenson Button, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Jenson Button, JBXE Extreme-E Team

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“It's a shame. She obviously did go quite quick. But the problem is the limiter wasn't there. We got that penalty. We also got a penalty for being too quick on our driver change but we weren't. We got that penalty taken back, which is good. We did 45.09s so we just perfected it.

“We would have been fifth without the speeding penalty.”

shares
comments

Related video

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying

Previous article

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Extreme E

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

1h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

4
MotoGP

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

1h
5
MotoGP

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying

45min
Latest news
Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams
Extreme E

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

1h
Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying

3h
X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying

3h
Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top
Video Inside
Extreme E

Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top

6h
Veloce withdraws from Extreme E opener due to car damage
Video Inside
Extreme E

Veloce withdraws from Extreme E opener due to car damage

8h
Latest videos
Extreme E: Sarrazin Rolls the Veloce Racing Car 01:51
Extreme E
10h

Extreme E: Sarrazin Rolls the Veloce Racing Car

Extreme E: X44 Team to Start Extreme E Qualifying 00:24
Extreme E
10h

Extreme E: X44 Team to Start Extreme E Qualifying

Gutierrez Completes First Official Lap of Extreme E 00:28
Extreme E
10h

Gutierrez Completes First Official Lap of Extreme E

Extreme E: Claudia Hurtgen Massive Crash 03:29
Extreme E
10h

Extreme E: Claudia Hurtgen Massive Crash

Extreme E: Catie Munnings Picks Up A Puncture 00:26
Extreme E
10h

Extreme E: Catie Munnings Picks Up A Puncture

More from
Matt Kew
Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E / News

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E / Breaking news

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime
Extreme E / Preview

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

Trending Today

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams
Extreme E Extreme E / News

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull won't "burn" rough diamond Tsunoda with hasty promotion

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton: Bahrain win a "chance to prove people wrong"

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Valentino Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Quartararo explains Miller's Doha "scary" near-miss in qualifying

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller feared Doha FP2 time would be cancelled

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen "would smash" Hamilton at Mercedes, says Piquet

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Latest news

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams
Extreme E Extreme E / News

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / News

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying

Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Qualifying report

Hamilton’s X44 team ends Extreme E qualifying on top

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.