Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver

shares
comments
Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver
By:
Jun 11, 2020, 4:22 PM

Stadium Super Truck racer and X Games competitor Sara Price has been announced as the first official driver to join Extreme E after being signed by Chip Ganassi Racing.

Last month, the IndyCar and NASCAR Cup outfit revealed its maiden electric motorsport programme with an entry into the inaugural 2021 XE season.

Price will form one-half of the team’s female-male driver line-up and the 27-year-old becomes the first woman to be signed by the team in its 30-year history.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me and something I’ve been working my whole career for,” Price said. "When you think of the name Chip Ganassi, you immediately think about winning.

“It’s a team I’ve long admired whether it be in IndyCar, NASCAR, sports cars or rallycross. “Chip’s teams define winning. As a racer, that’s the type of owner you want to race for.

“He’s a former driver and I’m honoured to represent the team while also becoming the first female driver for CGR and Extreme E.”

Read Also:

Price began her career racing dirt bikes, winning 19 national titles and gaining factory support from Kawasaki, before moving to car racing in 2012.

Since switching to Stadium Super Trucks in 2016, Price has made 11 starts and scored a best finish of fourth that year in her home state of California.

Price has also competed in the Pikes Peak Hillclimb aboard a Fiat 124 rally car as well as in the Baja 1000.

Mike Hull, the managing director of CGR, added: “Today’s announcement of Sara Price as a Chip Ganassi Racing driver is significant.

"Yes, she is a female, but first, Sara is an accomplished race driver. She has proven herself in the all-terrain arena on two and four wheels from a young age.

“Her next step represents her craft globally with several firsts - she makes Chip Ganassi Racing the first to unveil an Extreme E driver; the first female in the series; and the first female driver in our team’s 30-year history.

“Equal teammates have always defined Chip Ganassi Racing’s culture. Our entire team is excited to have such a quality person in Sara to help stimulate team growth.”

XE is set to launch with a first event in Senegal on January 23-24, although series founder and CEO Alejandro Agag has tabled a four-to-six week delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series has also revealed its “Stars Wars Pod Racing” format, which includes a driver changeover and a ‘hyperdrive’ power boost for the car that completes the longest jump.

Next article
Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry

Previous article

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
WEC

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

3h
2
Ferrari

Ferrari reveals turbocharged 488 Challenge car for 2017

3
Formula 1

F1 to mix up tyre compounds for Silverstone races

1h

Latest news

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver
Extreme E

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry
Extreme E

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry

All Extreme E teams to feature one male, one female driver
Extreme E

All Extreme E teams to feature one male, one female driver

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
Formula E

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

Andretti to enter inaugural season of Extreme E series
Extreme E

Andretti to enter inaugural season of Extreme E series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.