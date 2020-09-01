Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
9 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
3 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Extreme E / Breaking news

Techeetah joins Extreme E to replace Venturi

shares
comments
Techeetah joins Extreme E to replace Venturi
By:

The Techeetah team which has dominated Formula E in recent years will contest the debut season of the Extreme E series to replace Venturi after its decision to withdraw.

Venturi Automobiles became the first squad to enter the all-electric off-road SUV racing series, having contested FE since its inaugural 2014-15 season.

The Monaco-based concern is also recognised for its electric land-speed record attempts but has now pulled out of XE to focus on FE and "an innovative programme around space travel".

It will be replaced by Techeetah as the seventh entry and be led by team principal Mark Preston, who has overseen DS Techeetah's run to two successive teams' and three drivers' titles in FE in the past three seasons.

XE founder and CEO Alejandro Agag said: "Techeetah has achieved unrivalled success in recent seasons in Formula E so it is fantastic to be able to welcome them into our Extreme E family."

Techeetah will also count as the first Asian entry, based in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, and is owned by the Indover Group - an investment and private equity firm.

It will also be managed by FE team owner SECA, a Chinese sports management and marketing company.

The team will also be committed to developing Asian drivers.

Edmund Chu, the president of the Techeetah team, said: "We are motivated by the challenge that Extreme E poses and are excited by the car, the race locations, and the race format.

"At Techeetah we are passionate about getting the most out of emerging technologies to boost racing performance and look forward to bringing this energy to Extreme E.

"We love the focus on green issues and the opportunity to engage a young audience in a series that mixes racing, care for the environment and travel and adventure."

All teams will be able to customise the bodywork - engine cover, front and rear bumpers, side sills and lights - of their ODYSSEY 21 E-SUVs to mimic the look of road car models.

Along with fellow entries Abt, Andretti/United Autosports, Chip Ganassi Racing, HWA, QEV and Veloce, the Techeetah team will begin group testing of the 550bhp car in December.

A five-round debut season is scheduled to kick-off in Senegal across 23-24 January.

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver

Previous article

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver
Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Teams Techeetah
Author Matt Kew

Trending Today

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy calls Motegi race the "most boring of my life"

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP teams wary of KTM building “super engine” for 2021

Vinales' struggles making racing "difficult to enjoy"
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales' struggles making racing "difficult to enjoy"

Latest news

Techeetah joins Extreme E to replace Venturi
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Techeetah joins Extreme E to replace Venturi

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry

All Extreme E teams to feature one male, one female driver
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

All Extreme E teams to feature one male, one female driver

Trending

1
Supercars

Skaife torn on 'socialist' Supercars tyre rules

2
Supercars

Drive-by-wire throttle for Gen3 Supercars

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Abiteboul should be "nervous" over tattoo bet

4
Formula 1

Horrner: One-stop races making F1 boring

43m
5
Formula 1

Ferrari engine settlement still leaves "sour taste" with rivals

Latest news

Techeetah joins Extreme E to replace Venturi
Extreme E

Techeetah joins Extreme E to replace Venturi

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver
Extreme E

Ganassi reveals first Extreme E driver

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry
Extreme E

Ganassi becomes seventh team to confirm Extreme E entry

All Extreme E teams to feature one male, one female driver
Extreme E

All Extreme E teams to feature one male, one female driver

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag
Formula E

"High risk" of lockdown violation without live sport - Agag

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.