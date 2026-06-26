F1 Austrian GP live commentary and updates - FP2
Follow along for updates from second practice at the Austrian Grand Prix
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And that's all for today - thank for joining us, stay cool out there and stay hydrated!
We'll catch you tomorrow for FP3 and for qualifying.
"It smells terrible in here, like brakes and hotness," Lawson complains. Norris was also told to cool his brakes before the practice start, lest they catch fire on the grid. He was fine, however.
And that's it for FP2: Antonelli once more on top, this time from the two McLarens, Verstappen, Hamilton, and then Russell.
Hadjar, Leclerc, Lawson, and Bortoleto complete the current top 10.
Indeed, we've got the long-runs, the top teams currently running between the 1m10s and 1m11s. We'll have the full pace analysis from Friday practice later on Autosport.com, so do look out for that!
Verstappen's race pace looks good on these opening laps, sticking in the 1m10s on the mediums as the Ferraris seem to be stuck in the 11s.
Both Red Bull drivers struggle with a drop of engine RPM in Turn 3, which leads to all sorts of weird characteristics happening at the uphill right-hander.
It looks like that's it for the soft-tyre hot-laps; we've got a mix of tyres on the cars now for the long-runs.
Russell improves a smidgen but stays sixth, as Bortoleto puts the upgraded Audi into ninth...for a small fraction of time, as Hadjar then goes seventh.
Antonelli indeed improves, posting a 1m17.014s. Verstappen was close in the first sector, but has lost time in sector two.
He goes fourth fastest, 0.550s off Antonelli.
Norris tries another lap on the softs, but couldn't hang on during the middle sector as the tyres cried enough and the rear snapped at Turn 7.
Getting these tyres to last more than one lap will be tough, but can Antonelli make it happen on his second effort?
Lawson goes seventh to move ahead of Gasly, while Lindblad stays ninth for the time being. Verstappen is currently the highest placed driver yet to do a soft-tyre lap, currently sitting 10th.
Norris goes second fastest, went well in the middle sector but couldn't close it out - and is 0.088s short of Piastri's effort.
Antonelli then moves to the top, 0.042s ahead of Piastri. Russell only does enough to stay fifth, which he holds from Leclerc as the Ferrari driver can't find the 0.11s needed to move ahead.
Piastri sets a 1m07.251s, so goes top for now. Gasly's up to sixth, with Lindblad seventh and Lawson eighth.
Hamilton now comes around to complete his first soft-tyre run, and goes second - 0.360s down on Piastri.
We're starting to get some soft-tyre runs in. Piastri opens a lap.
Hulkenberg is up to seventh for now, with Bearman ninth - but plenty more soft-tyre runs to do.
The front of the floor appears to be catching fire on Bottas' car, which is very strange as the car scraped against the track. It's like they didn't preload the front suspension properly.
Bottas has smoke coming out of his car, and he's attempting to trundle back to the pits. More issues for Cadillac here, as his floor appears to be scraping against the ground.
Leclerc moves up to fifth, 0.7s shy of new fastest driver Antonelli - who set a 1m07.657s. Verstappen now goes sixth to push Hamilton down to seventh.
A battle for seventh in the times kicks off: Leclerc moved up a place, but was pipped by 0.06s by Lawson - who missed FP1.
Lindblad then finds half a tenth to shuffle ahead of his team-mate. Leclerc is now responding and hoping to clear both VCARB drivers.
Norris has had a spin at Turn 3, overcooking it into the corner and then lost the rear. Those tyres aren't going to be much use for anyone after that.
Russell does his first lap of the session and moves up to fourth, while Antonelli does another run and splits the two McLarens - still just under 0.2s off Norris' current benchmark.
And we're back to full-speed running. Norris is still top from Piastri, as Russell now hits the road.
Perez was still in the car, and is only now getting out. It's a bit deeper into the run-off now so we should be good to go shortly, once it's fully cleared.
So we're still under a VSC while Perez's car is moved off-track - normal service should resume soon, but it's a good opportunity to sort out the little discomforts around the field.
"I have the same problem," Perez reports, having stopped on the track in FP1. He's taken a new battery, but he's stopped regardless.
Verstappen reports that he wants his seat sorted out, while Bottas is also finding his arm is knocking up against something in his cockpit. It's hot and it's easy to be uncomfortable.
"I sit completely different in the car, I don't know what's going on," Verstappen reports. He thinks he's laying down far more than previously.
Russell, meanwhile, is going nowhere for the time being; the Mercedes is on the stands. Albon is back on track, while Lindblad's car is also being sorted.
Norris posts a 1m08.000s, a flat 68-second tour. Piastri goes second, two tenths off his team-mate.
Hadjar is the first into the sub-70s laps, with a 1m09.135s, a tenth ahead of Verstappen for now. But we've got a couple of seconds still to go to match the FP1 times.
A few sighter runs before we get to the meat of FP2: the qualifying sims and the long-run data-gathering.
Albon, meanwhile, had to stop in the pitlane after reporting "no power". More issues on his car.
And we're away! Hulkenberg and Bortoleto are first to hit the road.
Just a couple of minutes until FP2 begins. 32C in Austria, which is still cooler than my living room. 49C track temperature too, which will burn the tyres up no end.