F1 Austrian GP live commentary and updates - race day
Follow along for lap-by-lap updates from Formula 1's Austrian Grand Prix.
Live Standings
Summary
Live Text
Antonelli is starting to catch Verstappen now, as the Dutchman has a lock up.
Hamilton has been noted for the Turn 6 guidance of Verstappen towards the gravel, which the Red Bull driver thought was penalty-worthy.
Hamilton indeed clears Bortoleto, and will give chase to the Racing Bulls pair - which might not make his life easy.
Russell leads by 5.4s over Verstappen, with Antonelli, Piastri, and Norris our current top five now that the Ferraris have stopped.
Hamilton comes out in 11th, and is asked to push. He'll need to clear Bortoleto pretty quickly.
Verstappen will stay out, as Leclerc will come in to perform his first stop. Three-stoppers ahoy!
"That's a clear penalty," Verstappen reckons, and can't attack this lap as he used up all of his electrical power.
And Hamilton is pitting, and moves onto the hard tyre to cover off a potential early stop from Verstappen.
Verstappen makes the dive on Hamilton at Turn 3, and comes up for air with second. But Hamilton moves past again at Turn 4, they're side by side, and Verstappen is just shown the edge of the track - Hamilton keeps hold of second.
Inch-perfect racing from both drivers.
Verstappen is sniffing around Hamilton and putting the Ferrari under a lot of pressure. It's understood that Red Bull is on a three-stop, and Russell is told that Verstappen could "trigger this very early" if he can't pass Hamilton.
Bortoleto has cleared Ocon for 11th, using those soft tyres to make up a place. Whether he can inch closer to the Racing Bulls will depend on how much life he has left. Lawson's still going, so presumably the fire wasn't terminal.
Hamilton has lost over a second to Russell in the past couple of laps, which has let Verstappen in here.
Antonelli will begin to catch this pair, having dropped Leclerc.
Antonelli has a run on Leclerc here, but the Monegasque is defending hard. The Mercedes had a look at the exit of Turn 4, didn't make it work, but Leclerc had nothing to defend with at Turn 9 and Antonelli cruised by.
Meanwhile, Verstappen's right on Hamilton's tail.
Antonelli being stuck behind Leclerc is helping the McLarens stay in touch here, but Norris might have to look out in his mirrors for Hadjar arriving.
Now Perez is reporting smoke in the cockpit - that's it for Cadillac.
Russell is 1.3s clear of Hamilton, who in turn is 1.8s clear of Verstappen.
Leclerc is trying to shake Antonelli, but the Italian isn't going anywhere.
Lawson reports a fire on his car too, but he's still racing with Hadjar as he gets a switch back at Turn 3 on his former team-mate. Hadjar gets the place again into Turn 5.
Russell has broken the second's gap, but Hamilton's still with him. Verstappen has dropped Leclerc and Antonelli.
Russell and Hamilton have been able to dash off as Verstappen battled Leclerc and Antonelli. Piastri now leads Norris, as the McLarens try to close in on Antonelli here.
Lawson started well, to get ahead of Hadjar, as Ocon has moved up four places to get into 11th.
Bottas reports that his brakes are on fire...oh no, not again.
Antonelli gets past Leclerc at Turn 1 but, as he's done in the previous lap, he goes off. He gives up the place at Turn 3, but Verstappen buys into this and gets ahead of Antonelli!
Leclerc then loses ground at Turn 4, which allows Verstappen to nose ahead into the next corners!
The 2026 Austrian GP is go!
Russell gets a decent start, and covers the Ferraris. Leclerc has a look at Turn 3, but he's shown the door.
Norris put Verstappen under scrutiny, but the McLaren couldn't get by and opened the door for Lawson to have a look.
Hamilton then passes Leclerc out of Turn 4, and moves up to second!
Russell has parked up, but we'll be waiting a little while for the rest as Stroll eventually gets to the final two turns...
Are we ready? Then let's begin.
Formation lap
Russell wanted to dart out of the blocks there, didn't he? Bit of a statement of intent to cannon off the line as everyone else takes a slightly more leisurely exit from their grid spots...
So, what's the over-under on a pile-up at Turn 3? Antonelli was somewhat responsible for one last year, when he outbraked himself and speared into Verstappen - and this year there's 22 cars trying to file through the tight, uphill right-hander.
Starting tyres
Softs: Bortoleto, Sainz
Mediums: everyone else!
There we go, that was easy!
The track is ratcheting up, and approaching 50C - which is going to put the tyres under some strain. We should find out the starting compounds in the next minute or two.
Just 10 minutes to go until the race in Austria gets under way - 71 laps around quite a short course, so expect the heat and traffic to play a significant part of the race.
Pirelli's forecasts suggest that a two-stop will be the most popular option, but a three-stop could be quicker in clean air.
It's going to be a warm one at the Red Bull Ring - the temperature is currently at 35C, although the track is 'only' at 43C at the moment. A couple of little clouds in the sky, mind, but only in a "Toy Story wallpaper" sense.
What can Ferrari do?
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton line up second and third on the grid - something of a surprise, as the two Ferraris didn't look in contention until the final run of Q3.
The team's prowess at starts has waned slightly in recent rounds as everyone else has got to grips with the powertrain mapping to get off the line, but both red cars can theoretically work together to chisel polesitter Russell away from the lead.
Hamilton on Ferrari's race chances: "I think this weekend we’ve not been confident that we could fight for a win. These guys have been six tenths quicker than us most of the weekend. We closed the gap overnight three tenths, but we still are three tenths down today, or two-and-a-bit tenths down today.
"It’s going to be very tough to challenge them tomorrow, but with a long run down to Turn 3, hopefully together we can. It’s great having Charles here as well, because we can hopefully work together in a strategy and try to apply pressure to them."
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Eric Le Galliot
Quite a few new parts on Max Verstappen's car after his crash yesterday - but, as they're all of the same specification, he's fine to take his place on the grid.
Here's the list, if you're curious:
LHS rear view mirror assembly
Front wing / nosebox assembly
Floor assembly (excluding plank and skids)
Rear wing assembly
Steering column assembly
LHS front suspension assembly
Power steering assembly
Steering wheel
Gearbox assembly including control hydraulics
LHS and RHS rear suspension assemblies
LHS sidepod
ICE water radiator assembly
TAG700 ECU
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Peter Fox / Getty Images
-
Formula 1“They know” – Verstappen says Red Bull is aware of what’s needed to keep him for F1 2027
-
Formula 1Cadillac's F1 updates show improved pace, but hot Austrian GP will test its capabilities
-
Formula 1What were Antonelli’s chances of starting on the front row in Austria without his yellow-flag blunder?