Piastri on his win: "I tried at the start of the race to get in front but once I dropped out of DRS I just didn't have the pace. After the stop I saw we were pretty close again and I felt we had a bit more extra grip so I had to go for it because if I knew I didn't get past at the start of the stint I was never going to get past. I went for a pretty big lunge but I managed to pull it off and then hung on for dear life for the next 35 laps. The last couple of laps, once he [Leclerc] dropped out of DRS, were a little more relaxing but there is no such thing as a relaxing lap around here. It was hard work but goes down as one of my better races of my career."