Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 1

Live Standings

Live Text

 
Stopwatch

Lindblad outpaces Piastri by 0.021s, he's back on top.

Just to clarify: the lap count in the tyre column of our live timing is the overall lap count. It won't reset with new tyres.

By the way, feel free to send any questions our way there – we'll do our best to answer them.

Photo

What's your take on that updated design? Let us know in the comments section.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Stopwatch

Piastri goes fastest! 1m37.964s with McLaren's newly liveried MCL40.

Pit stop

Lindblad just ended an 18-lap stint on soft tyres. This set covered 22 laps overall (he pitted four laps in).

Sun

Ambiant temperature is up to 27C with track temperature 35C.

"As is typical for Bahrain's coastal circuit, it is quite windy and gusty," Fil Cleeren adds.

Video
 

Meanwhile, Racing Bulls is on 20 laps with its Red Bull Ford power unit.

No other car has done more than 10 laps. Alpine-Mercedes props up that table with just four laps for the blue-and-pink car.

Photo

Although nobody's attacking, we've still got a nice collection of lock-ups in that corner from earlier on. Check this out!

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images via Getty Images

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jake Boxall-Legge is at Turn 10

Nobody's really attacking at the moment, you can get a sense of the lift-and-coast, and then the continued run along the straight in seventh gear – you can hear the car starts to bounce on the limiter as it approaches T11.

 

Video
 

Colapinto takes to the track in the Alpine after what seemed like a 45-minute delay.

Photo

And we have pictures of cars on track now!

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes was the most impressive team at Barcelona in terms of pace and reliability, let's see if that's still the case here.

Stopwatch

Russell now takes the top spot by a whisker, in 1m39.419s.

Racing Bulls is the first team to reach a 10-lap tally today.

As a reference, last year's pole time was Oscar Piastri's 1m29.841s, so we're still a long way off – which is nothing surprising at this stage.

Stopwatch

Lindblad now sets the quickest time in 1m39.480.

Lindblad is now going very slowly, and got in the way of Piastri at Turn 8 as the McLaren driver just emerged from the pitlane.

Video
 
Stopwatch

Lindblad goes second-fastest on soft tyres, in 1m40.069s. Cadillac's Bottas is third, three further tenths away on mediums.