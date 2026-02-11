F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 1
Follow along for updates from F1's 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
Lindblad outpaces Piastri by 0.021s, he's back on top.
Just to clarify: the lap count in the tyre column of our live timing is the overall lap count. It won't reset with new tyres.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Piastri goes fastest! 1m37.964s with McLaren's newly liveried MCL40.
Lindblad just ended an 18-lap stint on soft tyres. This set covered 22 laps overall (he pitted four laps in).
Ambiant temperature is up to 27C with track temperature 35C.
"As is typical for Bahrain's coastal circuit, it is quite windy and gusty," Fil Cleeren adds.
Meanwhile, Racing Bulls is on 20 laps with its Red Bull Ford power unit.
No other car has done more than 10 laps. Alpine-Mercedes props up that table with just four laps for the blue-and-pink car.
Although nobody's attacking, we've still got a nice collection of lock-ups in that corner from earlier on. Check this out!
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Jake Boxall-Legge is at Turn 10
Nobody's really attacking at the moment, you can get a sense of the lift-and-coast, and then the continued run along the straight in seventh gear – you can hear the car starts to bounce on the limiter as it approaches T11.
Colapinto takes to the track in the Alpine after what seemed like a 45-minute delay.
And we have pictures of cars on track now!
George Russell, Mercedes
Mercedes was the most impressive team at Barcelona in terms of pace and reliability, let's see if that's still the case here.
Russell now takes the top spot by a whisker, in 1m39.419s.
Racing Bulls is the first team to reach a 10-lap tally today.
As a reference, last year's pole time was Oscar Piastri's 1m29.841s, so we're still a long way off – which is nothing surprising at this stage.
Lindblad now sets the quickest time in 1m39.480.
Lindblad is now going very slowly, and got in the way of Piastri at Turn 8 as the McLaren driver just emerged from the pitlane.
Lindblad goes second-fastest on soft tyres, in 1m40.069s. Cadillac's Bottas is third, three further tenths away on mediums.