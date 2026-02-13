F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 3
Follow along for updates on the final day of F1's first 2026 pre-season test in Bahrain
Aston Martin has had a tough few days of testing after it was hit with power unit issues on Wednesday - following its delayed arrival to Barcelona last month.
Yesterday was stronger, with Fernando Alonso managing 98 laps in the AMR26 - but this still put the team in the bottom four in terms of mileage. And while lap times don't mean much in testing, the Spaniard's best of 1m38.248s was almost four seconds off the pace of leader Charles Leclerc.
And we have a car on track! It's the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll that heads out first, here he is scooting along the pit lane in the AMR26.
But while we wait for cars to head out on track, let's check in with reigning champions McLaren.
The papaya team has led the lap count and posted some fast times, but it doesn't seem to have a spring in its step just yet. In fact, driver Lando Norris thinks his team is still lacking in some areas.
Specifically, it seems to come down to the energy recover and re-deployment, which he has explained here:
The wind that was catching a few drivers out yesterday has also dropped today, with the track currently experiencing a balmy 7mph north westerly breeze.
Reports from the track are that conditions are nice so far, with the air temperature at 25C and the track a little warmer at 29.5C - lovely stuff.
And the track goes live in Bahrain!
It's going to be another busy day on track at the Bahrain International Circuit, here's who's in action in the morning session for each team:
Mclaren: Oscar Piastri
Mercedes: George Russell
Red Bull: Max Verstappen
Ferrari: Lewis Hamilton
Williams: Carlos Sainz
Racing Bulls: Liam Lawson
Aston Martin: Lance Stroll
Haas: Oliver Bearman
Audi: Gabriel Bortoleto
Alpine: Franco Colapinto
Cadillac: Valtteri Bottas
Hello, hi, good morning!
It's Friday and we're back for the final day of the first 2026 Bahrain F1 test. Owen here again to keep you company for the first few hours, with the on-track action set to kick off shortly.
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
By: Autosport staff
