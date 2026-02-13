Aston Martin has had a tough few days of testing after it was hit with power unit issues on Wednesday - following its delayed arrival to Barcelona last month.

Yesterday was stronger, with Fernando Alonso managing 98 laps in the AMR26 - but this still put the team in the bottom four in terms of mileage. And while lap times don't mean much in testing, the Spaniard's best of 1m38.248s was almost four seconds off the pace of leader Charles Leclerc.