F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 4

What can Racing Bulls do this year? Perhaps not much, according to team boss Alan Permane, as well as Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz regarding their own squads.

According to them, the midfield is miles away from the top teams. Read more here

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

 

The Racing Bulls got going again, at a snail's pace.

Lindblad has stopped on track.

Kimi Antonelli goes fastest with the C3 compound, 1m34.473s.

Just a reminder all five Pirelli compounds are available this week.

Most teams have selected plenty of C3 tyres, with a few other compounds.

But their approaches vary a lot. Aston has no C1 nor C2 (the hardest); Mercedes has no C4 nor C5 (the softest).

Nico Hulkenberg's Audi stalled as he was attempting a standing start at pit exit.

By the time I wrote this, Lando Norris improved significantly with a 1m34.766s on the C2 compound.

The Monegasque, a 27-time polesetter and eight-time grand prix winner with Ferrari, has spoken at length about F1's 2026 cars.

Like most of his peers, he admits they're not super fun, but he's finding fun elsewhere. Read here.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Leclerc has taken P2 in 1m37.218s.

Here is Valtteri Bottas' new helmet, designed by his partner Tiffany Cromwell. Thoughts?

 
Let's look at this Alpine out on track (last week).

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

That's three seconds down on last week's reference.

Pierre Gasly improves the fastest time significantly, setting a 1m36.470s on prototype tyres.

Kimi Antonelli laps 0.009s away from Norris' early benchmark.

Arvid Lindblad just locked up and went very, very wide in Turn 1.

The Alpine and the Cadillac are yet to be seen out on track.

Coincidentally, Norris goes top in 1m37.976s.

George Russell was cheeky with Lando Norris during F1's 2026 official photoshoot!

 

Charles Leclerc sets the first lap time of the week in 1m38.356s.

Alex Albon's Williams is fitted with massive aero rakes in front of and behind the rear wheels.

The session is under way! Esteban Ocon is first on track.

Here is everyone who will be on track today.

  WEDNESDAY
McLaren

L. Norris

O. Piastri
Mercedes

K. Antonelli

G. Russell
Red Bull

I. Hadjar

M. Verstappen
Ferrari C. Leclerc
L. Hamilton
Williams

A. Albon

C. Sainz
Racing Bulls

A. Lindblad

L. Lawson
Aston Martin F. Alonso  (morning)
Haas

E. Ocon

O. Bearman
Alpine

P. Gasly

F. Colapinto
Audi

N. Hulkenberg

G. Bortoleto
Cadillac

S. Perez

V. Bottas

We have three more days of testing to go, then it's on to Australia for the season-opening round in Melbourne.

