'Mood Mondo' has a gloomy prognostication, although – *spoiler alert* – they are not really going out on a limb:

"Both Astons to retire in Australia and the first drivetrain components will be changed. How long before the engine and gearbox pool are empty? How often will Aston take a grid penalty this season? Which member of the so-called management team will be the first sacrificial lamb?"

In terms of denudation of the pool, it's looking like mid-season for some components. Remember the dog days of McLaren when Honda was going through an MGU-H every week?

That and the PU supposedly being overweight as well, with all the knock-on effects on car performance that entails.

As to when the next game of 'Spin The P45' begins, I would imagine Lawrence Stroll has started thumping his desk already.