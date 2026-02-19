F1 Bahrain pre-season testing live commentary and updates - day 5

Just more on that question from 'rishab155'

In the earlier days of last week, the Ferrari's rear end looked to be a little twitchy. But this appears to have been stabilised, and the drivers seem much more at ease with the SF-26. The exhaust winglet appears to be a nifty little tool - while perhaps overegged in some areas of the media, using the exhaust gases for downforce is a good way to maintain cornering performance as the engine continues to run off-throttle. But, at this stage, George Russell's long runs look pretty devastating; he managed a string of 1m36s yesterday, surpassing the 1m37s-1m38s achieved by the Ferraris and McLarens.

The Aston Martin also catches the eye, but not for the right reasons; the drivers seem completely unsure of what the AMR26 will do on the approach to a corner - hence the myriad lock-ups in the slower turns.