Hamilton on his ninth British GP win: "I'm still crying! Since 2021, every day getting up, trying to fight, and to train and to put my mind to the task and work as hard as I can with this amazing team. This is my last British GP with this team so I wanted to win this so much for them. I love them so much. All the hard work they've been putting in. I'm forever grateful to everyone at Mercedes and all our partners. And to our incredible fans, I could see you all lap by lap coming around and there is no greater feeling to finish at the front here."