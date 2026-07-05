We’re 45 minutes away from lights out, as the pitlane is about to open for the drivers to make their way to the grid.

If you’ve not been watching or haven’t touched social media in the last 60 minutes, you’ll have missed the 22 F1 drivers (and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for unknown reasons) ‘race’ around a lap of Silverstone in Lego karts. It was everything you’d expect: silly, fun, strange and cringy. Some of the drivers loved it, some of them weren’t fussed and some of them wanted it over as fast as possible. F1 2026 in a nutshell.