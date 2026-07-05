Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

F1 British GP live commentary and updates - race day

Live Standings

Summary

Live Text

Photo

The grid is packed out with stars of British sport and entertainment: Phil Foden, Sir Chris Hoy, Jack Grealish, Lewis Capaldi, Justin Rose, Ellie Kildunne, Jeremy Clarkson to name but a few.

And a certain former Red Bull F1 team boss...

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Here's a quick reminder of the starting grid: 

Grid

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Chassis Engine Time Tyres km/h
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 Mercedes Mercedes

1'28.111

   240.691
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.175

1'28.286

   240.214
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 Ferrari Ferrari

+0.347

1'28.458

   239.747
4 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 Mercedes Mercedes

+0.370

1'28.481

   239.685
5 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.635

1'28.746

   238.969
6 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 McLaren Mercedes

+0.766

1'28.877

   238.617
7 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 Red Bull Red Bull

+0.782

1'28.893

   238.574
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 McLaren Mercedes

+0.921

1'29.032

   238.201
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 RB Red Bull

+1.194

1'29.305

   237.473
10 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 RB Red Bull

+1.605

1'29.716

   236.385
View full results

The pit exit has closed and all 22 drivers have made it to the grid, including the four contenders for the F1 driver of the month award in our new monthly awards.

You can vote for them here.

image

image

Photo

lego and play

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Penalty

Two bits of grid admin: Pierre Gasly was given a three-place grid penalty for impeding Lance Stroll in qualifying, while Stroll has been given a grid drop for an engine change. It means Gasly starts from 15th and Stroll starts from 22nd and last.

Video

 

Here's a visualised round-up of everything that has happened so far at the British GP.

Watch: More Engine Mode Drama? | 2026 British GP Saturday

Lights green

The pitlane is open and Silverstone erupts (OK, grumbles) to the sound of V6 turbos... it is the first time is a few years there's not been a sniff of rain in the air on race day so no track familiarisation needed on the laps to the grid or dilemmas over starting tyres.

Speaking of fun, during the build-up to the British GP why not try out brand new game Two Seats. Pick two drivers to take on and beat a legendary F1 team from the world championship’s history.

Play here now.

We’re 45 minutes away from lights out, as the pitlane is about to open for the drivers to make their way to the grid.

If you’ve not been watching or haven’t touched social media in the last 60 minutes, you’ll have missed the 22 F1 drivers (and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, for unknown reasons) ‘race’ around a lap of Silverstone in Lego karts. It was everything you’d expect: silly, fun, strange and cringy. Some of the drivers loved it, some of them weren’t fussed and some of them wanted it over as fast as possible. F1 2026 in a nutshell.

 
Green flag

time to go racing

Good afternoon one and all! How’s things? Fancy a British GP on a sunny Silverstone afternoon? Oh, go on then…

By: Haydn Cobb

Published: