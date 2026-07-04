F1 British GP live commentary and updates - sprint race
Follow along for updates from Formula 1's sprint race at the British Grand Prix
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Summary
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With that we'll take a break to grab the latest news and reaction from the Silverstone paddock before we're back for grand prix qualifying which starts at 4pm BST.
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Sprint race report
Here's the full round-up on the British GP sprint race:
Antonelli, Hamilton and Norris are presented with their sprint awards by three karting champions, one with a very strapped up left hand, which Norris takes great care and interest in.
Here's the provisional British GP sprint race results:
SPRINT
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Chassis
|Engine
|1
|A. Antonelli Mercedes
|12
|17
|
-
|8
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|2
|L. Hamilton Ferrari
|44
|17
|
+2.745
2.745
|2.745
|7
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|3
|L. Norris McLaren
|1
|17
|
+9.783
9.783
|7.038
|6
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|4
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|17
|
+10.639
10.639
|0.856
|5
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|17
|
+12.620
12.620
|1.981
|4
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|3
|17
|
+16.550
16.550
|3.930
|3
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|7
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|17
|
+17.551
17.551
|1.001
|2
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|8
|L. Lawson Racing Bulls
|30
|17
|
+30.233
30.233
|12.682
|1
|RB
|Red Bull
|9
|I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing
|6
|17
|
+30.953
30.953
|0.720
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|10
|A. Lindblad Racing Bulls
|41
|17
|
+35.110
35.110
|4.157
|RB
|Red Bull
|View full results
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is on hand to congratulate the top three finishers, as Antonelli takes in the moment of his first sprint win.
Chants of "Lewis, Lewis, Lewis, Lewis!" from a small number of very lucky fans in the parc ferme area, where usually the mechanics and team personnel come to congratulate their drivers, get greeted by a wave from the seven-time world champion.
Lawson will be investigated after the sprint race for his near-miss with Hadjar. On first look it did appear a moving under braking but we'd definitely need to see that one again.
Antonelli takes his first sprint win and duly extends his F1 world championship lead by three points over Russell - so the gap is up to 43 points.
Russell has to settle for fourth, just 0.8s off Norris at the finish line, with Leclerc fifth, Verstappen sixth and Piastri seventh.
Lawson keeps Hadjar at bay to take the final points place in eighth place - but that one is likely to be settled by the stewards given their earlier incident.
Antonelli wins the British GP sprint race! He takes victory by 2.7s from Hamilton, with Norris completing the podium.
Woah! Almost a massive crash between Hadjar and Lawson into Copse, as the Racing Bulls driver chops across his former team-mate under braking. That's a big no-no.
Antonelli is comfortable in the lead as he pushes his lead to over two seconds at the start of the penultimate lap. All the other gaps seem stable.
Hulkenberg will be investigated after the sprint race for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 9 (Copse).
Stroll pits for Aston Martin to swap his softs for mediums for the final two laps. For some reason.
Hamilton isn't eating into Antonelli's lead but also isn't being dropped with the gap at 1.4s. Norris looks settled in third, while Russell is having to keep an eye on Leclerc who has kept up his pace into the late stages of the sprint.
After a breathless first 11 laps, the on-track action is starting to settle down as tyre degradation and outright car performance begins to dictate proceedings.
Antonelli is starting to move clear of Hamilton as the gap between the leaders expands to 1.2s. Norris is now having a lonely race in third, six seconds off Hamilton but three seconds ahead of Russell.
Leclerc gets the move done on Verstappen into Stowe to take fifth place.
Russell vs Verstappen - grab your popcorn when these two fight - as they trade overtakes and then Russell shows the Dutch driver the outside of the track through Village. That one will be remembered by the Red Bull driver, who is now defending from Leclerc.
We've not seen it on screen yet, mostly due to the non-stop action at the front, but Perez has been given a 10s penalty for his clash with Alonso.
At the same time Russell has pulled off a move on Verstappen to move up to fourth place.
A lap later Antonelli is able to follow much closer through the first sector, but Hamilton shows his rival the outside line into Brooklands so he has to back out of it.
But it looks like Hamilton used his battery to defend as by the time they reach the Wellington Straight he's got no answer for Antonelli who bolts by into the lead!
Antonelli has a sniff of a move into Brooklands on Hamilton but backs out of it to stay in second. The two leaders are almost six seconds clear of Norris in third who in turn is keeping out of the clutches of Verstappen and Russell.
Hamilton has stabilised the gap he has on Antonelli but the Italian is staying within one second so gets that extra boost advantage - and the use of a slipstream from the Ferrari ahead. Hamilton is weaving on the straights to break that slipstream.
Those early lap battles were definitely a show of different energy deployment strategies in use to attack and defend. Or yo-yo racing, if you prefer.
Hamilton leads by 0.5s from Antonelli at the start of lap five as things start to settle down.
The Norris-Verstappen-Russell fight continues to rage and that brings Piastri and Leclerc into the action. Leclerc gives by Piastri into Brooklands to move up to sixth.
At the front, Hamilton is being caught by Antonelli who has escaped that fight behind.
Now Verstappen joins the party as he gets by Russell into Abbey.
Further back Alonso spun at the Loop in a potential clash with Perez who has pitted and is well off the pack.
Hamilton leads by 1.3s having shot clear of those fighting behind him. On lap two Norris gets back by Russell on the Wellington straight and this time the Mercedes driver cannot fight back.