F1 Chinese GP live commentary and updates - Race day
Follow live updates of the Chinese Grand Prix for round two of F1 2026
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Summary
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Lap 10/56
Well that's not what both Red Bull teams wanted! Safety car. If only Lawson and Verstappen waited an extra lap.
Lap 10/56
And just as they pit, Stroll causes a yellow flag by going off at Turn 1.
Lap 10/56
We have our first scheduled pitstops, as Lawson pits from eighth and Verstappen from 10th. Two-stop likely on the cards.
Lap 9/56
A theme of the early racing in 2026 has been those 'yo-yo' battles for the lead. We saw it in Melbourne between Leclerc and Russell, plus the Shanghai sprint between Hamilton and Russell.
But we've not really seen it today. Antonelli is over a second in the lead, having looked rather comfortable since overtaking Hamilton early on.
It's official, both McLarens failed to make the race start alongside Bortoleto and Albon, who had a hydraulics issue. Four DNS!
Lap 4/56
Well that was easy. Russell hits the overtake button and takes second from Hamilton down the pit straight, so it's a Mercedes 1-2 again.
Alpine!
But look at Alpine go! It was a horrible 2025 for the French outfit finishing bottom of the championship, but 2026 is looking promising with Gasly currently fifth and Colapinto up to sixth.
Lap 3/56
We've a new leader...again! Antonelli overtook Hamilton heading into Turn 14 and moments later, Russell took third from Leclerc.
Lap 2/56
Earlier we mentioned Verstappen's poor start in yesterday's sprint and the same has happened again, with the world champion down in 11th despite being the sole soft tyre runner.
Lap 1/56
Very brief yellow flag as Hadjar spins off at Turn 13. Red Bull driver has been told to box.
Lap 1/56
Lewis Hamilton takes the lead! The seven-time world champion profited from Kimi Antonelli focusing too much on George Russell, as he swept around the outside of Turn 1.
Russell is even down to fourth with Charles Leclerc up to third in the sister Ferrari.
The Chinese Grand Prix is go!
No Bortoleto
The McLarens are at risk, while it's confirmed that Bortoleto will not make the race start.
The formation lap is go.
The formation lap is set to begin with no McLarens! That third row is completely empty...
It's definitely not been the most ideal start to 2026 for the reigning world champions, as it also had just one car start the Melbourne opener after Piastri's crash.
Oh, McLaren...
We've talked about Norris still being in his garage, but our people on the ground are saying that McLaren has now rolled Oscar Piastri back into his!
Chinese GP starting grid
Maybe ignore the Norris P6 here...
The same goes for Gabriel Bortoleto, as his Audi was pushed back into the pits...
There's 11 minutes until race start and although Norris has his race suit on, it doesn't look as though he's going to make it to the grid with the pitlane now closed.
The Chinese national anthem has just finished, but Norris is still in his garage. This is a real worry for McLaren and its world champion