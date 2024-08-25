F1 Dutch GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix.
Lando Norris starts on pole for McLaren ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen who joins him on the front row for Red Bull.
Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying after his Williams car failed scrutineering for a technical infringement on the floor. The Anglo-Thai driver will start from the back of the grid.
Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty for blocking Sergio Perez during qualifying – but only drops two spots due to Albon’s disqualification – and he will start from 14th.
By: Haydn Cobb, Sam Hall
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, on a Reconnaissance Lap
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Here's the full report on the Dutch GP.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, battles with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
The big egg cup-looking trophies are handed out and Norris slams his winners' fizzy on the ground to get the celebrations under way! That wasn't a firecracker of a race, but is it a turning point in the F1 title fight? Dominant from Norris and McLaren.
The top three are welcomed on to the podium as the British national anthem rings out for Norris - it is the fourth British winner out of the last five races.
In the podium green room Verstappen immediately quizzes Norris about the start: "A bit of wheelspin?" "Straight away, me and Oscar," Norris replies.
Norris on his victory: "It feels amazing, I wouldn't say a perfect race because of lap one again, but afterwards it was beautiful. The pace was very strong and the car was unbelievable today. I could get comfortable, I could push and I could get by Max which was the main thing and go from there. Obviously still tough but very enjoyable."
Leclerc on third place: "I am very, very surprised. I am not often happy with a P3 but with today's race I think we can be extremely happy with the job that we have done on a difficult weekend for the team. We've been struggling from Friday until the race, in the race we found some more pace, executed a perfect strategy, undercutting two of our competitors and then we managed to keep them behind. A really strong race for the team and I am really happy to start the second half of the season like this."
Verstappen on second place: "You always try to do better and we had a good start, we tried everything we could today, but throughout the race it was quite clear that we are not quick enough, so I tried to be second today."
Norris winning by 22.8s is the biggest victory margin in F1 since last year's Hungarian GP - which Verstappen won by 33.7s.
Hulkenberg just misses out in 11th, ahead of Ricciardo, Stroll - who drops to 13th with his pitlane speeding penalty - but stays in front of Albon, Ocon, Sargeant, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Bottas and Zhou. All 20 drivers finish this F1 race.
Sainz takes fifth ahead of Perez, Russell, Hamilton and Gasly, as Alonso completes the points positions to round out the top 10.
"Simply lovely, man," Norris says over team radio to borrow Verstappen's usual victory phrase. What a statement he has made today.
Norris wins the Dutch GP! He grabs the fastest lap bonus point on the final lap too! What a performance! He wins by 22.8s from Verstappen, as Leclerc keeps third place ahead of Piastri.
Piastri still cannot get within a second of Leclerc so his hopes of a podium are dwindling fast.
Final lap! Norris begins his victory parade towards a second F1 grand prix victory.
Norris opens up his lead to 20s over Verstappen - this has been a thrashing.
Hulkenberg has dropped behind Alonso and out of the points. But there is very little else happening right now besides the lap counter ticking down.
Aside from any late dramas, this race looks tied up, with very few battles for position set up for the closing laps. Piastri will be sick of the sight of Leclerc's rear wing by the end of the race as he remains just over a second back.
So, the first McLaren major upgrade package arrives at Miami, Norris wins. The second McLaren major upgrade package arrives at Zandvoort, Norris wins? He's leading Verstappen by 18s with six laps to go.
The fight for the final points position is about to get interesting, with Alonso, Stroll and Ricciardo closing in on Hulkenberg.
Into the final 10 laps and Piastri remains stuck behind Leclerc in the fight for third place. It has been the same story for the past 15 laps - he can close up to the Ferrari driver but just not enough to make a move.
Norris is doing Verstappen-like things this afternoon, as his lead grows bit by bit, breaching 16s over the Dutch driver.
Not sure about that call from Mercedes to freely give up track position, but perhaps they felt it was inevitable Russell would get passed by Sainz and Perez before the end.
Russell pits from fifth place for the second time in the race, switching to the softs, and comes out in seventh behind Sainz and Perez. Sainz was catching him incredibly quickly, but it has also dropped him way behind the other Red Bull too.
From last, Zhou has stopped for softs. 36s off team-mate Bottas who in turn is 18s off Magnussen, this is a case of just trying to have some fun now.
Leclerc puts in his best lap of the race so far of 1m14.646s to pull out an extra half a second on Piastri. The gap is now 1.6s.
Fastest lap for Hamilton with a 1m13.883s effort. He has 24s to make up on Perez before any further progress can be made.
Norris meanwhile is sailing into the distance. He is 13.5s clear and able to manage his pace to keep the gap comfortable. There is 22 laps to go and it is looking good for his second grand prix win.
With space to pit and not lose track position, Hamilton stops for another set of soft tyres. A role of the dice from Mercedes.
Piastri isn't able to fully close up to the rear of Leclerc with DRS so remains in fourth. He's got the pace to be ahead but these laps behind the Ferrari is giving Verstappen valuable time to keep clear in second place.