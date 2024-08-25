Lando Norris starts on pole for McLaren ahead of home favourite Max Verstappen who joins him on the front row for Red Bull.

Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying after his Williams car failed scrutineering for a technical infringement on the floor. The Anglo-Thai driver will start from the back of the grid.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was given a three-place grid penalty for blocking Sergio Perez during qualifying – but only drops two spots due to Albon’s disqualification – and he will start from 14th.