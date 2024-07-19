F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates – FP1 & FP2
Friday's action from the 13th round of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
F1 takes on a double-header dash before the summer break, starting in Hungary before a trip to Spa-Francorchamps, following the thrilling recent trio of races concluded by Lewis Hamilton’s emotional British GP triumph.
First practice starts at 12:30pm BST, followed by second practice at 4pm BST.
By: James Newbold, Sam Hall
Leaderboard
- Norris, McLaren
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Perez, Red Bull
- Russell, Mercedes
- Magnussen, Haas
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Ricciardo, RB
- Albon, Williams
- Alonso, Aston Martin
Summary
- Norris tops Hungarian GP second practice from Verstappen and Sainz
- FP2 red-flagged after Leclerc crashes at Turn 4, session suspended by 16 minutes for barrier repairs
- Zhou spins off at same point as Leclerc's earlier crash but able to continue
- Sainz tops first practice from Verstappen and Leclerc
Highlighting how close things are getting now, eight different teams featured in the top 10, with Mercedes and Red Bull the only constructors to get both cars in the top half of the order.
Having put on the soft tyre, Norris demonstrated the power of the undercut as he pulled clear of Russell, caught and passed Bottas, and began to hunt Verstappen.
Could we see some strategy variation on Sunday?
Norris ends Friday at the top of the pile by some distance from Verstappen and Sainz.
And there's the chequered flag.
A late stop and a brief soft tyre stint for Norris with two minutes on the clock.
With such a short lap, the long runs are seeing the majority of drivers going deep into the teens on their lap counts.
Seven minutes remain and the track is a hive of activity with all 19 runners on the track - Leclerc's crashed Ferrari, obviously, remaining on the sidelines.
Only 12 drivers are on the track right now with mediums again the main rubber fitted, although there are a handful of drivers on softs and hards.
For the second time today, Piastri has been confined to the garage as the mechanics complete a repair to the floor.
One of the final drivers to complete his hot lap, Hulkenberg fails to improve his time and remains 15th.
Riding on the limit of oversteer and wagging the tail through the final corners, Verstappen goes second, but is still 0.243s behind Norris.
While distracted by the Zhou incident, Norris has gone to the top of the times with a 1m17.788s. He is 0.397s clear of Sainz in second, but Verstappen is starting his qualifying simulation now.
Yellow flags were briefly out in sector two as Zhou spun at Turn 4, hitting the same kerb as Leclerc while Perez was dawdling on the racing line.
In fairness, the spin had started before he approached Perez.
A 1m18.294s for Russell as Hamilton falls 0.069s short and finds himself in second.
Going against the grain, Perez remains in the garage, but here come some qualifying simulations, with soft tyres in evidence.
Russell and Hamilton lead the field onto the track.
Green lights and we are go for the final 28 minutes of the session.
And the TBC has been removed. We will be running in less than two minutes, as the drivers barrel out of the garages to queue at the end of the pitlane.
The session will restart at 17:32 local time - 16:32BST - but the 'TBC' at the end of the note doesn't inspire confidence.
F1 is a sport of absolute precision. The marshals, however, have dug out the sledgehammer - a proper piece of kit!
It doesn't look great, however, with the barrier visibly bent out of shape. The will almost certainly need to be replaced.
With the Ferrari removed, the focus appears to be on the barriers right now. No restart time has been announced, and if a barrier replacement is needed, that could spell bad news. Fingers crossed no such fix is needed.
The Ferrari is currently being craned away while spectators view artsy slo-mo replays of the crash. Let's hope there are no screens right outside the Ferrari garage!
The accident was caused when Leclerc ran wide at Turn 4 and clattered across the exit kerbs, causing him to lose control and strike the barriers on the left-hand side of the track.
"I touched the wall - rear left," reports Leclerc.
A bit more than a touch as the rear of his car slammed into the barriers, with gearbox damage likely, along with the visible damage to much of the left side of the car.
The medical car has been deployed but that is standard procedure. Leclerc is already out of his Ferrari which is missing half of its nose.
A big crash for Leclerc at Turn 4. He runs along the barrier and comes to a halt on the runoff at the entry of Turn 5.
Piastri - one of two hard tyre runners - runs wide at Turn 12 onto the thin strip of gravel and lost significant time, keeping him in 13th. So far, this session appears to be an exercise in longer runs.
Stick with us, the qualifying sims will happen soon enough!