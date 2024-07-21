F1 Hungarian GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 takes on a double-header dash before the summer break, starting in Hungary before a trip to Spa-Francorchamps, following the thrilling recent trio of races concluded by Lewis Hamilton’s emotional British GP triumph.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row of the grid in qualifying in Budapest, with Max Verstappen lurking from third on the grid.
Who will take victory? The race gets under way at 3pm BST.
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
- Piastri
- Norris
- Hamilton
- Leclerc
- Verstappen
- Sainz
- Perez
- Russell
- Tsunoda
- Stroll
- Piastri scores his maiden F1 win, but controversy is served following Norris' defiance of team orders. Hamilton completes the podium ahead of Leclerc and Verstappen
- Verstappen and Hamilton clash with seven laps to go, the Dutchman's car going up in the air
Norris leads the podium celebrations getting busy with the fizzy - and this time he doesn't accidentally smash the winner's trophy! All's well that ends well.
The Australian national anthem rings out at the end of an F1 race for the first time since the 2021 Italian GP... the last McLaren 1-2 and a race that also featured a Hamilton and Verstappen clash. (Norris was also second that day, too).
Here's the developing report on an enthralling Hungarian GP.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Piastri on waiting for Norris to let him by: "The longer you leave it, of course, the more you get a bit nervous but it was well executed by the team. I think it was the right thing. I put myself in the right position at the start and with the different strategy that we had. Yes, my pace probably wasn't as quick as I would've liked in the last stint but I was still in the right position to make it happen."
Piastri on his first grand prix win: "Very, very special. This is the day I dreamed of as a kid, standing on the top step of an F1 podium. Obviously a bit complicated at the end, but I put myself in the right position at the start. Thank you for the amazing effort from the team and an amazing car. It is a hell of a lot of fun racing for McLaren and I cannot thank them enough for giving me the opportunity to be in F1. To now be winning together 18 months in is an incredible feeling."
Norris on team orders to let Piastri back through: "The team asked me to do it so I did it. That's it." Short and sharp from the Brit.
Norris on the McLaren 1-2: "An amazing day for us as a team, that's the main thing honestly, I am so happy, it has been a long journey to achieving this on merit and that is exactly what we did today. A long way clear of the rest so we did it in style. A good one for the team and, of course, for Oscar, who got my off the line and he controlled the race well. It was coming at some point."
Hamilton on his clash with Verstappen: "It wasn't nerve-wracking, when you saw the pace they closed the gap at certain corners you just laugh to yourself as it is not something that I can do, in the last sector they were very, very strong, like the McLarens. I saw him coming from a long way back and he was able to brake a lot later than me but he sent it up the inside, I stayed still, he clipped the wheel and went over. I think it was a racing incident."
Hamilton on third place: "A huge congratulations to McLaren on the 1-2, that is my old, original family so I am really happy to see the team back up at the front. For us today, the team did a great job on pushing on this car, ultimately we didn't have the pace of the McLarens or the Red Bulls but we just were able to hold on at the beginning at the race. It was very hard to hold on and make those tyres last. And that battle at the end, that was hair raising, but that is motor racing."
Norris, almost sheepishly, then takes the congratulations of the McLaren mechanics. It would've been even more awkward had he not followed team orders!
Norris is first over to Piastri to congratulate him on his maiden grand prix triumph, before the Australian hops out and punches the air before trotting into the arms of his mechanics.
"Well done, good 1-2, good load of points, well deserved," Norris says on team radio. "As we said this morning mate, many more opportunities," he's told by race engineer Joseph.
A seventh different winner in 2024! Hamilton's 200th F1 grand prix podium! Piastri's first grand prix win! Stats, stats, everywhere you look, stats!
Sainz takes sixth ahead of Perez, Russell and Tsunoda, as Stroll completes the points places.
Piastri wins the Hungarian GP to take his maiden victory! Norris takes second by 2.1s with Hamilton in third! Leclerc holds off Verstappen in fourth and fifth! Wow!
So, Norris effectively gives up seven points in the drivers' fight but he plays the team game. We won't know what bearing this will have on the drivers' title fight until December in Abu Dhabi at the final round of the season. But don't forget this moment.
Russell has the gap down to 1.5s but it won't be enough. Stroll might get past Tsunoda for P9, though.
"You don't need to say anything," Norris says after handing Piastri the lead and what is likely to be his maiden grand prix win.
Norris is told directly over team radio to swap positions with Piastri. He finally yields, as he slows down the main straight and allows Piastri into the lead of the race.
Russell to Perez is down to 2.6s now. It'll be a last-lap job if it happens.
The Verstappen vs Hamilton clash will be investigated after the race.
Norris gets his ultimatum from McLaren: "There are five laps to go, the way to win a championship is not by yourself, it is with the team, you are going to need Oscar and you are going to need the team."
Verstappen's Red Bull is made of strong stuff because he is still flying as he aims to reel in Leclerc once again.
Russell sets the fastest lap now as the gap to Perez falls again, it's less than four seconds now.
At the front Norris is refusing to yield to McLaren's demand to slow and let Piastri back into the lead. The gap is 5.7s.