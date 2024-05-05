Live text
Formula 1 Miami GP
F1 Miami GP Live Commentary and Updates – Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen will search for yet another F1 victory from pole at the Miami Grand Prix but will face opposition from Charles Leclerc.
The Ferrari driver joins Verstappen on the front row having failed to land a blow in Saturday's sprint race. Can anyone challenge the Dutchman?
The Miami Grand Prix gets underway at 9pm BST (4pm local time).
By: James Newbold, Ewan Gale
- Lando Norris takes maiden Formula 1 Grand Prix victory in Miami, breaking his duck at the 110th attempt.
- Max Verstappen dominates the early going, but a crash involving Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant leads to a safety car intervention that vaults Norris into the lead
- The McLaren driver had run sixth prior to the pitstops, but profited from staying out the longest of the lead group and pulled away from Verstappen following the restart
- Charles Leclerc completes the podium for Ferrari, beating team-mate Carlos Sainz who is under investigation for a clash with Oscar Piastri that broke the McLaren driver's wing
Leaderboard
- Norris, McLaren
- Verstappen, Red Bull
- Leclerc, Ferrari
- Sainz, Ferrari
- Perez, Red Bull
- Hamilton, Mercedes
- Tsunoda, RB
- Russell, Mercedes
- Alonso, Aston Martin
- Ocon, Alpine
Six races into the 2024 season, we've had three different manufacturers winning a race, which is already one more than we had in all of last season. A feel-good day for Formula 1, with its first new winner since Interlagos 2022, and one that will be remembered for a very long time for everybody involved in Lando Norris's career to date.
Norris becomes the fourth previous winner of the Autosport BRDC Award to win a Grand Prix. The 2016 prize winner follows in the footsteps of inaugural victor David Coulthard (1989), Jenson Button (1998) and George Russell (2014).
P3 was the best Ferrari could do today, according to Leclerc, who admits he was surprised by the pace of the McLaren. Not only did Norris win, but Piastri snared the fastest lap after his late stop for a new wing.
The drivers are still giving their immediate reactions to the TV world feed, and Verstappen predicts it's not going to be the last win for Norris. We'll have all the news and reactions as they come on the website over the coming hours.
Luck played its part in vaulting Norris to the front, with the safety car emerging just before he was due to make his only stop, but he made absolutely sure of the victory by pulling away from Verstappen after the restart. Lando Norris is a grand prix winner at last. Full report here: https://www.autosport.com/f1/news/f1-miami-gp-norris-takes-advantage-of-safety-car-for-first-victory/10607401/
No shortage of drivers running over to clap Norris on the back before he can begin his obligatory interviews. Former team-mates Sainz and Ricciardo followed his fellow podium finishers in embracing the McLaren man, along with his compatriot Russell.
A popular winner indeed, Norris is currently being hoisted on the shoulders of his mechanics after a perfectly executed dive over the barriers. Olympic quality, even.
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is on hand to congratulate Norris at the weighing scales. I suspect he'll have a lot of people wanting to offer their congratulations.
"I guess that's how it's done, finally." Norris is soaking up every moment of his in-lap.
Absolute elation over the radio from Lando Norris. It's been a long wait since his last single-seater victory in the 2018 Formula 2 season-opener in Bahrain.
Sergio Perez finishes fifth ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Yuki Tsunoda beating George Russell to eighth. Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon complete the points.
Max Verstappen finishes second ahead of Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz is fourth in the second Ferrari, but his earlier contact with Oscar Piastri that broke the McLaren driver's front wing will be investigated after the race.
Checkered flag
Across the line comes Lando Norris to win the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix! It's the first grand prix win of his career, and the first for McLaren since Monza 2021, when Daniel Ricciardo hit the top step.
Hamilton has now fallen out of DRS range from Perez. The Mexican's hold on fifth is secure.
Norris is onto his final lap. He can almost push it home from here.
Two to go now before F1 has a new race winner.
Piastri's kept away from the risk of a safety car by lunging past Ricciardo into T17.
Three laps to go for Norris. He's under no pressure from behind.
Perez set his quickest lap of the race last time by. Hamilton remains just about within DRS reach, but his hopes of claiming fifth appear to be fading.
Hulkenberg recently used his medium tyres to get past Gasly and is hunting Ocon for the final points position.
Albon has just had an almighty lock-up into T11 and drops well back in the field.
Norris's lead ticks past the six seconds mark. Four laps to go and McLaren are practicing their best poker faces on the pit wall. Not an inkling of a smile just yet on the face of Zak Brown.
The Sainz-Piastri clash will be investigated after the race. That'll be one to keep an eye out on later.
Stroll looks to get past Albon at T1 to take P13, but were all four wheels off the track?
Any reneging of the position will be complicated - Zhou has gone past the Williams too.
Quote
McLaren team radio: "Oscar, a reminder, Lando is leading the race, we do not want to cause a safety car here."
Piastri is continuing to drive at 100% and is hounding Ricciardo for 16th place.
The two Australians come close to contact as the RB holds firm through T1.
With Alonso five seconds back from Russell, the closest battle in the top 10 is now Perez vs Hamilton for fifth. That Mercedes just isn't going away.
Norris has finished second eight times and has 15 podiums to his name without winning. Could this finally be the day his luck turns? They're counting down the laps nervously at McLaren.
Tsunoda is doing a fine job in the RB. He sits seventh and has stretched his advantage over Russell to four seconds now.
This time, Alonso gets the move done, a fine piece of racecraft - with DRS help - to get through at T11.
Hamilton remains stuck behind Perez, within DRS range but unable to mount an assault on fifth place. Can he get it done in the closing stages?