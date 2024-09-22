Norris on his win: "It was an amazing race, a few too many close calls, I had a couple little moments in the middle but it was well controlled I think otherwise. The car was mega, I could push and we were flying the whole race, and at the end I could show it."

Norris on his close calls with the walls: "It is not that you are over-pushing, sometimes you can just be chilling too much. Maybe it was a bit of both, it was tricky, tough out there, easy to lock-up the tyres like I did. I still pushed. I didn't want to have a one-second lead, I wanted to have the biggest lead possible. It was good fun, maximum points, nice to have Oscar here too on the podium."