F1 Singapore GP Live Commentary and Updates - Race
Minute-by-minute updates for the 2024 Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
Lando Norris starts on pole for the Singapore Grand Prix with Formula 1 title rival Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row.
The Singapore GP starts at 1pm BST
By: Haydn Cobb, Ewan Gale
Photo by: Ben Hunt
The trophies are handed out and the top three get busy with the fizzy! Norris slams his champagne down on the ground as is his style and gives everyone a sticky soaking. Lovely stuff.
On to the podium and the British anthem rings out for Norris and McLaren. They are on a roll.
Here's the Singapore GP race report.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20, the rest of the field at the start
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
In the green room the top three watch over the race highlights and all three gasp at the shots of Norris nearly hitting the walls. "I s*** myself," Norris says. That's an FIA penalty incoming.
Parc ferme interviewer David Coulthard ends the chat by pouring water over Norris who gleefully accepts and gives him a big hug before heading to the podium green room.
Norris on his win: "It was an amazing race, a few too many close calls, I had a couple little moments in the middle but it was well controlled I think otherwise. The car was mega, I could push and we were flying the whole race, and at the end I could show it."
Norris on his close calls with the walls: "It is not that you are over-pushing, sometimes you can just be chilling too much. Maybe it was a bit of both, it was tricky, tough out there, easy to lock-up the tyres like I did. I still pushed. I didn't want to have a one-second lead, I wanted to have the biggest lead possible. It was good fun, maximum points, nice to have Oscar here too on the podium."
Verstappen on second place: "I tried to do the best I could, tried to manage my pace to the end, I think the first stint was quite tough for us, quite a bit of tyre degradation. The second stint was a bit better and I was a bit more comfortable as well. I think on a weekend that we knew we would struggle, to be P2 is a good achievement. Of course we are not happy with second but we will try to improve more and more."
Piastri on his charge to third: "It was a good race, a good recovery from qualifying yesterday which wasn't my greatest afternoon. So to get home like this is a good result."
Win number three for the number four car. Norris steps out of his car and gives a gentle fist bump to the crowd and his mechanics. That's probably as much energy he can muster after that.
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
"Thank you Daniel," Verstappen says over team radio. The Australian takes one point off Norris and denies him the grand slam this weekend.
Russell fends off Leclerc at the finish to take fourth place in front of the Ferrari driver. Hamilton comes home in sixth ahead of Sainz, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Perez who rounds out the points.
Verstappen takes second place, 20.9s behind Norris at the end, as Piastri secures third place.
Fastest lap for Ricciardo!
Norris wins the Singapore GP! What a thumping win for the Brit!
Russell remains in possession of fourth as he starts the final lap, but can he keep it?
Final lap time! Norris leads by 22s so could walk home from here.
"They have very good traction again," Leclerc says over team radio, as Russell makes his Mercedes as wide as possible.
Magnussen looks like he is retiring in the garage as Ricciardo pits for a third time. Fastest lap incoming?
Russell gives Leclerc no sniff of an overtake on that last lap but he'll need to do it for three more laps.
Four laps to go and Leclerc has caught Russell and is in his DRS in the fight for fourth.
And that moment forced Colapinto to slow up and has cost the Williams some two seconds in the chase for a point.
Norris laps Colapinto but in the process locks up and almost goes off track. For such a dominant drive, he's had a few scares in this race.
F1 has been coming to Singapore for 14 years and every race has involved at least one safety car. We are on a long run without it this season but it would really spice things up here.
Six laps to go, Norris's lead is 28s and his final challenge of the day is navigating lapped traffic as he comes up behind Colapinto, Perez and Hulkenberg.
"Just chill out and bring it home," Norris is instructed over team radio. Having regained the fastest lap time from Magnussen, he's doing exactly that by matching Verstappen's lap times.
Perez is still up the gearbox of Hulkenberg but still can't get past. That's allowing Colapinto to close to within 1.5s of a point.
Russell's focus is trying to keep clear of Leclerc with the gap down to 4.2s, as he is the latest to glance a wall and get away with it.
"I have understeer and I have oversteer..." Russell reports.
'...Wombling free, Wombles of Wimbledon Common are we' - is how it should end, but that's probably not Russell's main concern right now.
Replays show Magnussen glanced the wall at Turn 5, proving just how lucky Norris was a few laps back.