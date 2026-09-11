Hola from Madrid!

And it's a red letter day for grand prix racing in Spain as the country welcomes a new grand prix venue to the calendar. F1 last visited this region in 1981, when Gilles Villeneuve claimed a memorable victory for Ferrari, 'parking the bus' in the ill-handling car to keep a host of faster cars behind.

And also likely to be a red flag day, given the challenge of this circuit. Want to know more?