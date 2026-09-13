THAT'S ALL FROM US

Well, another race in which the Virtual Safety Car played a pivotal role. A fine win for Antonelli, though, at a perilous track where the barriers are always close.

Our writers have conjured five quick takeaways from this race. Sadly none of them is beef in black bean sauce.

And of course, here's your full race report. Ben probably started writing it on lap 30.

Do we have to come here again? Sadly, yes. The Madring has a contract until end-2035. Whoopee!