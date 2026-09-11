2026 Formula 1 Spanish GP
F1 Spanish GP: Follow FP2 in Madrid with live timing
Follow along for all the action at Formula 1's second practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix at the Madring
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That's all, folks! Join us tomorrow to follow FP3 and what should be a fascinating qualifying session at the new Madring.
Here is our report of the session.
So Antonelli concludes the day fastest over Leclerc and Hamilton. An impressive Lindblad was quick enough before his crash to take fourth ahead of Russell.
I should point out the "fun" part was the age comparison, not the crashes.
Chequered flag.
Fun fact: six drivers have crashed today, five in F2 and one in F1. Lindblad is the youngest of them all – by some margin.
Stroll is told by his team that he has a technical issue.
Alonso's session has been impacted by a clutch issue, and he just set his first competitive lap time, a 1m36.780. Straight away 0.5s faster than Stroll, to shed light on the earlier point.
We've got an interesting mix of tyres on track. Eight runners on softs, 12 on mediums. That's the Spanish flag for you.
Hulkenberg went into the chicane too fast and had to cut across the kerbs.
All cars are out on track, except Lindblad and Norris, who's got a gearbox issue.
The session resumes.
Meanwhile, here's an interesting take from Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa, who reckons Lance Stroll is "as quick" as Fernando Alonso and "unbeatable" at many tracks.
Read more about it here.
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing
Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images
The front- and rear-right corners of the Racing Bulls are damaged. Possibly the sidepod and floor too.
Replays show Lindblad lost the rear coming into the Turn 13 left-hander.
That's a shame, the rookie has been so fast. Consistently quickest in the first sector.
Lindblad is in the wall. Red flag.
Leclerc improves, but he's still 0.113s down on Antonelli.
Yet more impeding drama, and again, it's Hamilton in La Monumental! "What is this guy doing?" Tsunoda rhetorically asked.
And now Antonelli retakes the top spot in 1m33.662s. Hamilton is second in 1m33.811s, Leclerc third in 1m33.820s.
Arvid Lindblad, again, is quicker than anyone in the first sector! He takes second place in 1m33.890s, right behind Leclerc, who improved seconds earlier.
Verstappen sets the fastest time in the second sector and goes third-quickest, 0.137s down in Antonelli.
Soft tyres are on! Most runners are back on track with the red-walled compound. Let's see what they can do laptime-wise.
Interestingly, Audi has been the only team to give hard tyres any kind of consideration. Gabriel Bortoleto ran them over the first half of FP1, and so has Nico Hulkenberg done now in FP2.
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images
While I was rambling, Antonelli set the first sub-1m34s lap of the weekend. That's a 1m33.926s, still on mediums. That's 0.099s faster than Russell.
But it can be slightly frustrating having track limits enforced at Madring, especially when it comes to the inside line, where it would be so easy for drivers to just drive as close to the walls as possible.
Obviously, you need run-off on the outside of corners.
Looking back at Verstappen's error, he did ever so slightly put all four wheels beyond the white line.
Bad news for reigning world champion Norris. "We identified an issue on Lando's car, which requires a gearbox change. We are working to try and get Lando back out before the end of the session, although time is very tight," McLaren states.
Max Verstappen went fastest in 1m34.378s, half a tenth ahead of his rivals, but his lap has been deleted over track limits at Turn 17.
A big lock-up for Hamilton in Turn 17, but he avoids hitting the wall.
Meanwhile, Russell improved again, but he's still 0.090s adrift of his team-mate.
Antonelli has been impeded by what looked like Sergio Perez's Cadillac. "Always the same guy," he complained.
One-thousandth of a second. That's what separates Antonelli from Leclerc at the top of the classification, following the Monegasque's latest lap. Russell is two tenths in arrears.
Oliver Bearman has brushed the wall, but his Haas car is seemingly unscathed.
Hamilton laps within four tenths of Antonelli. Arvid Lindblad is seven tenths down on the leader.
Kimi Antonelli goes top, and by some margin. 1m34.428s, that's over a second faster than the Ferraris. Piastri is now in P2.
Oscar Piastri cuts the chicane after locking up. No harm done, though he did jump over the kerbs.
Interestingly, Leclerc is not using Ferrari's upgraded power unit this weekend. Here's why.
That's a full second quicker than the Ferraris went with the same compound in FP1, and they were fastest too.
By: Autosport Staff