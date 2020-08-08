Formula 1
Formula 1 / 70th Anniversary GP / Results

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup

2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 2:05 PM

Valtteri Bottas will start the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix from pole position, the fifth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Silverstone.

In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton’s first attempt was 1m25.284s, 0.116s up on his Mercedes teammate Bottas. On the second runs, Hamilton improved to 1m25.217s but it wasn’t enough, as Bottas pipped him with 1m25.154s.

Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) pulled out an excellent final lap to take third, ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), an impressive Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alex Albon (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

In Qualifying 2, Bottas set the pace with a lap of 1m25.785s, 0.4s faster than Hulkenberg, who just pipped Hamilton for second by 0.005s.

Knocked out at this point were Renault’s Esteban Ocon, who is under investigation for blocking George Russell’s Williams in Q1, plus big scalps Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Carlos Sainz (McLaren), along with the expected Romain Grosjean (Haas) and Russell.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m26.738s, almost a tenth quicker than Hamilton.

AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was the shock casualty at this point, as he lost one lap to exceeding track limits and then ran wide at Becketts and damaged his floor. Also failing to progress were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying grid results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Time Gap km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.154 249.049
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 1'25.217 0.063 248.865
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 1'26.082 0.928 246.365
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 1'26.176 1.022 246.096
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 1'26.297 1.143 245.751
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 1'26.428 1.274 245.378
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 1'26.534 1.380 245.078
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 1'26.614 1.460 244.851
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 1'26.669 1.515 244.696
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 1'26.778 1.624 244.389
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 1'27.011 1.857 243.734
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 1'27.078 1.924 243.547
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 1'27.083 1.929 243.533
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 1'27.254 2.100 243.055
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 1'27.455 2.301 242.497
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 1'27.882 2.728 241.319
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 1'28.236 3.082 240.350
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 1'28.430 3.276 239.823
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'28.433 3.279 239.815
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1'28.493 3.339 239.652
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'25.154 249.049
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'25.217 0.063 0.063 248.865
3 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'26.082 0.928 0.865 246.365
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 6 1'26.176 1.022 0.094 246.096
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 6 1'26.297 1.143 0.121 245.751
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'26.428 1.274 0.131 245.378
7 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'26.534 1.380 0.106 245.078
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'26.614 1.460 0.080 244.851
9 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'26.669 1.515 0.055 244.696
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'26.778 1.624 0.109 244.389
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'25.785 247.218
2 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'26.261 0.476 0.476 245.853
3 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'26.266 0.481 0.005 245.839
4 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'26.523 0.738 0.257 245.109
5 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 3 1'26.636 0.851 0.113 244.789
6 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'26.642 0.857 0.006 244.772
7 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'26.674 0.889 0.032 244.682
8 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'26.709 0.924 0.035 244.583
9 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 3 1'26.779 0.994 0.070 244.386
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'26.885 1.100 0.106 244.088
11 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'27.011 1.226 0.126 243.734
12 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'27.078 1.293 0.067 243.547
13 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'27.083 1.298 0.005 243.533
14 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 7 1'27.254 1.469 0.171 243.055
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 3 1'27.455 1.670 0.201 242.497
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Cla Driver Chassis Engine Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 Finland Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'26.738 244.501
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes Mercedes 8 1'26.818 0.080 0.080 244.276
3 Thailand Alex Albon
Red Bull Honda 6 1'27.153 0.415 0.335 243.337
4 Netherlands Max Verstappen
Red Bull Honda 3 1'27.154 0.416 0.001 243.334
5 France Pierre Gasly
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'27.154 0.416 0.000 243.334
6 Canada Lance Stroll
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'27.187 0.449 0.033 243.242
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris
McLaren Renault 6 1'27.217 0.479 0.030 243.159
8 France Esteban Ocon
Renault Renault 6 1'27.278 0.540 0.061 242.989
9 Germany Nico Hulkenberg
Racing Point Mercedes 6 1'27.279 0.541 0.001 242.986
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc
Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'27.427 0.689 0.148 242.574
11 Australia Daniel Ricciardo
Renault Renault 5 1'27.442 0.704 0.015 242.533
12 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr.
McLaren Renault 6 1'27.450 0.712 0.008 242.511
13 France Romain Grosjean
Haas Ferrari 9 1'27.519 0.781 0.069 242.319
14 Germany Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari Ferrari 8 1'27.612 0.874 0.093 242.062
15 United Kingdom George Russell
Williams Mercedes 8 1'27.757 1.019 0.145 241.662
16 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat
AlphaTauri Honda 6 1'27.882 1.144 0.125 241.319
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen
Haas Ferrari 9 1'28.236 1.498 0.354 240.350
18 Canada Nicholas Latifi
Williams Mercedes 6 1'28.430 1.692 0.194 239.823
19 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'28.433 1.695 0.003 239.815
20 Finland Kimi Raikkonen
Alfa Romeo Ferrari 6 1'28.493 1.755 0.060 239.652
Series Formula 1
Event 70th Anniversary GP
Sub-event QU
Author Charles Bradley

