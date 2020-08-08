2020 F1 70th Anniversary GP qualifying results, full grid lineup
Valtteri Bottas will start the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix from pole position, the fifth round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship season, at Silverstone.
In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton’s first attempt was 1m25.284s, 0.116s up on his Mercedes teammate Bottas. On the second runs, Hamilton improved to 1m25.217s but it wasn’t enough, as Bottas pipped him with 1m25.154s.
Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) pulled out an excellent final lap to take third, ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), an impressive Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alex Albon (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).
Read Also:
In Qualifying 2, Bottas set the pace with a lap of 1m25.785s, 0.4s faster than Hulkenberg, who just pipped Hamilton for second by 0.005s.
Knocked out at this point were Renault’s Esteban Ocon, who is under investigation for blocking George Russell’s Williams in Q1, plus big scalps Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Carlos Sainz (McLaren), along with the expected Romain Grosjean (Haas) and Russell.
Read Also:
In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m26.738s, almost a tenth quicker than Hamilton.
AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was the shock casualty at this point, as he lost one lap to exceeding track limits and then ran wide at Becketts and damaged his floor. Also failing to progress were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying grid results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Time
|Gap
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'25.154
|249.049
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|1'25.217
|0.063
|248.865
|3
| Nico Hulkenberg
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'26.082
|0.928
|246.365
|4
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'26.176
|1.022
|246.096
|5
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|1'26.297
|1.143
|245.751
|6
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|1'26.428
|1.274
|245.378
|7
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'26.534
|1.380
|245.078
|8
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'26.614
|1.460
|244.851
|9
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|1'26.669
|1.515
|244.696
|10
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'26.778
|1.624
|244.389
|11
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|1'27.011
|1.857
|243.734
|12
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|1'27.078
|1.924
|243.547
|13
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|1'27.083
|1.929
|243.533
|14
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'27.254
|2.100
|243.055
|15
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'27.455
|2.301
|242.497
|16
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|1'27.882
|2.728
|241.319
|17
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|1'28.236
|3.082
|240.350
|18
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|1'28.430
|3.276
|239.823
|19
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'28.433
|3.279
|239.815
|20
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|1'28.493
|3.339
|239.652
|View full results
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'25.154
|249.049
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'25.217
|0.063
|0.063
|248.865
|3
| Nico Hulkenberg
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'26.082
|0.928
|0.865
|246.365
|4
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'26.176
|1.022
|0.094
|246.096
|5
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'26.297
|1.143
|0.121
|245.751
|6
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'26.428
|1.274
|0.131
|245.378
|7
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'26.534
|1.380
|0.106
|245.078
|8
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'26.614
|1.460
|0.080
|244.851
|9
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'26.669
|1.515
|0.055
|244.696
|10
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'26.778
|1.624
|0.109
|244.389
|View full results
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'25.785
|247.218
|2
| Nico Hulkenberg
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'26.261
|0.476
|0.476
|245.853
|3
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|6
|1'26.266
|0.481
|0.005
|245.839
|4
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'26.523
|0.738
|0.257
|245.109
|5
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|3
|1'26.636
|0.851
|0.113
|244.789
|6
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'26.642
|0.857
|0.006
|244.772
|7
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'26.674
|0.889
|0.032
|244.682
|8
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|1'26.709
|0.924
|0.035
|244.583
|9
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|1'26.779
|0.994
|0.070
|244.386
|10
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'26.885
|1.100
|0.106
|244.088
|11
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'27.011
|1.226
|0.126
|243.734
|12
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|1'27.078
|1.293
|0.067
|243.547
|13
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'27.083
|1.298
|0.005
|243.533
|14
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|7
|1'27.254
|1.469
|0.171
|243.055
|15
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|3
|1'27.455
|1.670
|0.201
|242.497
|View full results
F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results
|Cla
|Driver
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
| Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|8
|1'26.738
|244.501
|2
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|8
|1'26.818
|0.080
|0.080
|244.276
|3
| Alex Albon
|Red Bull
|Honda
|6
|1'27.153
|0.415
|0.335
|243.337
|4
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|Honda
|3
|1'27.154
|0.416
|0.001
|243.334
|5
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'27.154
|0.416
|0.000
|243.334
|6
| Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'27.187
|0.449
|0.033
|243.242
|7
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'27.217
|0.479
|0.030
|243.159
|8
| Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|Renault
|6
|1'27.278
|0.540
|0.061
|242.989
|9
| Nico Hulkenberg
|Racing Point
|Mercedes
|6
|1'27.279
|0.541
|0.001
|242.986
|10
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|1'27.427
|0.689
|0.148
|242.574
|11
| Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|Renault
|5
|1'27.442
|0.704
|0.015
|242.533
|12
| Carlos Sainz Jr.
|McLaren
|Renault
|6
|1'27.450
|0.712
|0.008
|242.511
|13
| Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|Ferrari
|9
|1'27.519
|0.781
|0.069
|242.319
|14
| Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|8
|1'27.612
|0.874
|0.093
|242.062
|15
| George Russell
|Williams
|Mercedes
|8
|1'27.757
|1.019
|0.145
|241.662
|16
| Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|Honda
|6
|1'27.882
|1.144
|0.125
|241.319
|17
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|Ferrari
|9
|1'28.236
|1.498
|0.354
|240.350
|18
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Mercedes
|6
|1'28.430
|1.692
|0.194
|239.823
|19
| Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'28.433
|1.695
|0.003
|239.815
|20
| Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|Ferrari
|6
|1'28.493
|1.755
|0.060
|239.652
|View full results
Related video
Previous article
70th Anniversary GP qualifying as it happened
Next article
70th Anniversary GP: Bottas grabs pole as Hulkenberg stars
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|70th Anniversary GP
|Sub-event
|QU
|Author
|Charles Bradley