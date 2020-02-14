New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Vietnamese GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
FP1 in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
FP1 in
76 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
07 May
-
10 May
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
21 May
-
24 May
FP1 in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
119 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
132 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
152 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
Next event in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
215 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
222 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
250 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
257 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
271 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
Next event in
285 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano

shares
comments
New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano
By:
Feb 14, 2020, 9:19 AM

Alfa Romeo has given its new 2020 Formula 1 car a first run, with a shakedown test at Fiorano in Italy on Friday.

Kimi Raikkonen conducted the running of the car at Ferrari's official test track. The running is likely being classified as an official filming day.

The Swiss team is due to hold an official unveiling of the car ahead of pre-season testing at Barcelona in Spain next week.

Raikkonen is staying at the outfit for a second season alongside Italian Antonio Giovinazzi.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing

Photo by: Alfa Romeo

 

Next article
Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car

Previous article

Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
FP1 Starts in
27 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Thu 12 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
21:00
12:00
FP2
Fri 13 Mar
Fri 13 Mar
01:00
16:00
FP3
Fri 13 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
23:00
14:00
QU
Sat 14 Mar
Sat 14 Mar
02:00
17:00
Race
Sun 15 Mar
Sun 15 Mar
01:10
16:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tech analysis: Does new McLaren boast the key ingredients?

1h
2
Formula 1

Track changes could happen by 2021 Australian GP

1h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car

48m
4
TCR Australia

KCMG team owner signs up for 2020 TCR Australia

1h
5
WEC

Glickenhaus releases fresh images of Le Mans hypercar

Latest videos

McLaren MCL35 Launch 00:45
Formula 1

McLaren MCL35 Launch

Livestream: 2020 AlphaTauri F1 Launch 00:00
Formula 1

Livestream: 2020 AlphaTauri F1 Launch

Red Bull RB16 Shakedown at Silverstone 01:22
Formula 1

Red Bull RB16 Shakedown at Silverstone

Daniel Ricciardo is ready to jump in the car 01:56
Formula 1

Daniel Ricciardo is ready to jump in the car

Ferrari 2020 F1 Launch | Autosport Podcast 21:22
Formula 1

Ferrari 2020 F1 Launch | Autosport Podcast

Latest news

New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano
F1

New Alfa Romeo F1 car breaks cover at Fiorano

Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car
F1

Mercedes launches its 2020 Formula 1 car

Track changes could happen by 2021 Australian GP
F1

Track changes could happen by 2021 Australian GP

Tech analysis: Does new McLaren boast the key ingredients?
F1

Tech analysis: Does new McLaren boast the key ingredients?

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the McLaren MP4/4
F1

Exploring an F1 icon: Giorgio Piola on the McLaren MP4/4

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.